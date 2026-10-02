Delhi Police seeks an NBW against Shahbaz Ansari and Rehan Ansari in a UAPA case. Deepak Nanda, who claimed to be Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer, has been arrested for illegal arms supply and faces a case over an allegedly fake law degree.

Delhi Police has moved an application for issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Shahbaz Ansari and Rehan Ansari in a UAPA case. In this case, Deepak Nanda alias Deepak Khatri has also been arrested. He had claimed to be a lawyer of Lawrence Bishnoi. Deepak Nanda alias Deepak Khatri has been arrested in a UAPA case linked with illegal arms supply and extortion.

Court Proceedings and Case Transfer

However, a case has been registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police after his law degree was allegedly found to be fake. This case has been registered on the complaint filed by a university. Special NIA Judge Anu Grover Baliga of Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Deepak Nanda and Rishabh Kapoor till October 29. The special judge had recused herself from the hearing of the case due to personal reasons. She had directed that the main case file be sent to the Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) of Rouse Avenue. However, the PDSJ, Dinesh Bhatt, has been elevated to the Delhi High Court as a judge of the High Court. Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga is officiating PDSJ. Special Judge had ordered that the application be put before the PDSJ on 05.10.2026, with a request that this case be transferred to another court of competent jurisdiction. "Let this application be also tagged along with the said main case and be sent to the court of Learned Principal District & Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue Court for 05.10.2026," the Special Judge had ordered.

Ongoing Investigation and Judicial Custody

The Rouse Avenue court on September 5 remanded Deepak Khatri and Rishabh Kapoor to judicial custody after police interrogation. While granting judicial custody, the court had said that it is an admitted issue that, as on date, investigation is pending, qua accused persons. Details of facts and evidence collected by the investigating officer, as mentioned in the application and as mentioned in the case diaries, reflect that the investigation has proceeded further since the last date of hearing.

The court had said that the record reveals that evidence in the shape of oral testimonies and electronic evidence is collected by the Investigating Officer (IO), indicating involvement of accused persons in the alleged crime. Special Judge Prashant Sharma, after hearing the contention of defence counsel, had said, "At this stage, I find that for the purpose of completion of investigation, further judicial custody of accused persons is required. While passing this order, I have borne in mind the contents of previous orders passed by the concerned court while giving Police custody remand of accused persons."

Terror Module and Chargesheet Details

Earlier, while seeking custodial remand, Delhi Police on August 26 had said that further custody was required to analyse the 100 GB data extracted from his phone. It was also said that the IB and NIA have interrogated the accused. The proceedings regarding the LOC were initiated against the accused Deepak Khatri. On 25.08.2026, when the accused reached IGI airport, he was apprehended. After sustained interrogation, accused Deepak Nanda was arrested in the present case.

While seeking custodial remand, the police had said that 20 accused have been arrested in this case, 33 illegal semi-automatic pistols including 2 submachine guns and 368 live cartridges have been recovered from the arrested accused persons. Police have filed a charge sheet against 18 arrested accused persons and one absconding kingpin, Shehbaz Ansari, on August 24, 2026.

While granting the custodial remand, the court had noted the submissions of Delhi Police that the accused has been named by the co-accused persons in their disclosure statement. The allegations pertain to UAPA and a threat to national security and the Nation itself. As per the police investigation, it has been revealed that those sophisticated arms and ammunition were being collected to create terror amongst the general public by indiscriminate firing during large public gatherings during certain events.

Police said that the Chargesheet in the present case has already been filed against all the accused persons. Police had stated that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is involved in the international terror module established and run by Shahbaz Ansari through Harshpal Singh Rubal and Nishant Arora. (ANI)