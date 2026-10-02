Indian petrol and diesel prices are closely monitored on October second as global crude oil prices surge past 102 dollars per barrel. This increase is driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are being closely watched on October 2 as international crude oil prices remain elevated amid fresh geopolitical concerns in the Middle East. Brent crude was hovering around the $103-a-barrel mark on Friday, while oil markets remained sensitive to developments involving the US and Iran.

Brent crude was up 0.44% at $102.76 a barrel at the latest check. The rise follows a sharp move in global oil prices on October 1, when Brent, the international benchmark, gained 4.4% to settle at $102.31 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also climbed 2.7%, closing at $92.87 a barrel.

The latest movement in global oil markets came after a report that the US was sending a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East. The development raised concerns about possible disruptions to crude supplies, adding another layer of uncertainty for the energy market.

For motorists, however, the immediate impact needs to be assessed through the retail prices applicable in their respective cities. Petrol and diesel rates can differ significantly across states because the final pump price is affected by factors beyond international crude prices.

Also Read: Centre cuts export levies on diesel, ATF for second straight fortnight

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 2

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.12 Rs 97.78 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 99.78 Chennai Rs 107.75 Rs 99.57 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

The retail prices of petrol and diesel are influenced by several components. International crude oil prices remain an important factor, but domestic fuel rates are also shaped by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution expenses, and movements in the rupee against the US dollar.

This means changes in global crude prices do not necessarily translate into an immediate or identical movement in pump prices across Indian cities. State-level taxation and other local costs contribute to differences between cities.

With crude oil prices currently elevated, developments in global energy markets will remain important for consumers, transport operators and businesses that depend heavily on fuel. For motorists, checking the applicable city-wise rate before refuelling provides the clearest picture of the price at the pump.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Today, Oct 1: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities