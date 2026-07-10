The Enforcement Directorate filed a status report in the Shikohpur Land Deal case, informing a Delhi court that the role of realty major DLF is being investigated. Robert Vadra is one of the accused in the money laundering case.

Court Proceedings

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a status report in a money laundering case linked to the Shikohpur Land Deal. The agency told the Rouse Avenue court that the role of DLF is being investigated. Robert Vadra is one of the accused in this case. He was granted bail on May 16.Earlier, the court had issued summonses to Robert Vadra and others on April 16 after taking cognisance of the ED's charge sheet against him and others. ED filed the status report in a sealed cover before Special Judge Sushant Changotra. As per the said status report, further investigation is being conducted in relation to the role of M/s DLF, the court noted. The counsel for the accused requested that a copy of the status report be supplied to them. Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for ED, opposed the request and submitted that he will seek appropriate instructions on this point. The court directed that till then, the status report will be kept in a sealed envelope.

During the hearing, counsel for Vadra filed an application seeking the supply of a translated copy of a sale deed. It was submitted that one of the documents, the sale deed, is in the Gujarati script, but the translated copy of the same has not been supplied. Perusal of the record shows that the translated copy of the said sale deed has also not been filed alongwith the prosecution complaint (Charge Sheet), the court noted. SPP for ED submitted that the translated copy of the said sale deed shall be filed on the next date of hearing.

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Court's Directives to ED

During the hearing, the court also expressed its displeasure over not addressing a specific query in the status report. The court said that on 15.04.2026, a specific query was put in relation to the specific line of argument adopted by the counsel for Robert Vadra. The said query has still not been responded to in the status report in categorical terms. The court directed the ED to furnish/explain in the next status report. It is further directed that the next status report be forwarded by the concerned Deputy. Director, ED. The next date of hearing is August 21. This matter is at the stage of scrutiny of documents filed alongwith the charge sheet.

Background of the Case

On April 15, The court had issued summons to Robert Vadra, Keval Singh Virk, and firms namely M/s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP), M/s Sky Light Realty Private Limited, M/s Real Earth Estates Private Limited (now converted into Real Earth Estates LLP), M/s Blue Breeze Trading Private Limited (now converted into Blue Breeze Trading LLP), M/s North India IT Parks Private Limited (now converted into North India IT Parks LLP), M/s Lambodar Art Enterprises India Private Limited (now converted into Lambodar Art Enterprises India LLP), M/s SGY Properties Private Limited (earlier known as M/s Onkareshwer Properties Private Limited) through their directors/ Authorised Representative on the next date of hearing on May 16.

ED's Allegations

The allegations of ED against Robert Vadra being the major shareholder (up to 99%) and being the primary director /partner of accused firms (and proprietor of accused firm Artex) had played an active role in the commission of offences under sections 3 & 4 of PMLA. The ED has alleged that a fraudulent sale deed with false declaration of consideration was executed between accused firm M/s SGY Properties Private Limited (earlier known as M/s Onkareshwer Properties Private Limited) and accused firm M/s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP) and he being the major shareholder was the major beneficiary of the alleged proceeds of crime involved in commission of offences as described in the FIR of the predicate offence.

It has also been alleged that Proceeds of Crime (PoC) of Rs. 58 crores was generated by virtue of a joint venture agreement executed by the accused firm M/s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP) with DLF, and the said amount is alleged to have been routed and utilized through entities belonging to the accused Robert Vadra. On the basis of the Police FIR, the ED recorded its case on 21.12.2018 and began an investigation to unearth the proceeds of crime generated through the alleged criminal activities.

Details of the Original FIR

It is stated that an FIR on 01.09.2018 was registered at Police Station Kherki Daula, Gurugram, Haryana for offences under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 471 IPC and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, DLF Company, M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. (M/s OPPL) and others. Section 423 of the IPC was subsequently added in the said FIR on 16.01.2025.

In the FIR, it is alleged that M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (SLHPL) had purchased land measuring 3.5 acres in Village Shikohpur, Sector-83, Gurugram from M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. (OPPL) at a price of Rs. 7.5 crores through a fraudulent sale deed without actual payment of the sale consideration at the time of registration of the sale deed. M/s OPPL gave the land as a bribe to M/s SLHPL so that Robert Vadra could get a housing license in the same village from the then Minister of Town and Country Planning, Bhupinder Singh Hooda. It is further alleged that M/s SLHPL obtained a license to develop a commercial colony on the said land in violation of applicable rules and regulations by using the personal influence of Robert Vadra over the then Chief Minister of Haryana, Sh. Bhupinder Singh Hooda. After the issuance of the licence, the said land was sold to DLF for a sum of Rs. 58 crores. Land measuring 350 acres in Wazirabad, Gurugram, was wrongly allotted to DLF in violation of the Rules, due to which DLF earned a profit of around Rs. 5000 crores, the police alleged. (ANI)

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