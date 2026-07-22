HPU celebrated its 57th Foundation Day with CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announcing Rs 5 cr for new tech courses including BTech in AI. Governor Kavinder Gupta presided over a session, with the day focusing on research, innovation, and achievements.

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) celebrated its 57th Foundation Day with a series of events marked by major announcements on higher education, recognition of distinguished achievers and a renewed focus on research, innovation and the Indian knowledge system. The day-long celebrations were held in three sessions, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating new infrastructure projects and announcing financial support for the university during the inaugural session, while Governor and Chancellor Kavinder Gupta presided over the second session, highlighting the role of universities in nation-building and research-driven education. The celebrations concluded with a cultural evening showcasing Himachal Pradesh's rich folk traditions.

CM announces financial aid and new projects

Addressing the inaugural session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced Rs 5 crore in financial assistance to enable the university to introduce new technology-oriented programmes, including BTech in Artificial Intelligence, saying the future belongs to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Green Technology, Quantum Computing and advanced research. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for the new academic building of the Institute of Legal Studies and a Digital Library Building on the university campus. Recalling his student days at HPU, Sukhu said he had spent eight formative years at the institution and that his political journey had begun there. He described the university as a cradle of leadership and public service, noting that many of its alumni today occupy key positions in politics, administration, the judiciary and academia.

Transforming Himachal through Education

The Chief Minister said the state government was working to transform Himachal Pradesh through education, innovation and welfare-oriented policies. He said the government was promoting English-medium education from Class I and establishing 150 CBSE-pattern government schools, where around 24,000 students have already enrolled. He announced that the state government would also support exposure visits for technical students to industries and international institutions, besides facilitating overseas training opportunities. Referring to the state's education loan scheme, Sukhu said families with an annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh could avail loans of up to Rs 20 lakh at one per cent interest for higher education. Calling for the conservation of the state's glaciers, rivers and natural resources, he reiterated the government's vision of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and the country's most prosperous state by 2032.

University's Roadmap for Research and Innovation

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahavir Singh, in his address, outlined the university's roadmap for becoming a research-intensive institution driven by innovation and emerging technologies. He said the university had recently established a state-of-the-art Computer-Based Test (CBT) Laboratory, enabling it to conduct online examinations, and had set up Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Quantum Technology, Green Energy and Pahari Culture and Heritage. According to the Vice-Chancellor, all 55 teaching departments would be linked with these centres, with plans to eventually extend the model to affiliated colleges. He said the university had secured research projects worth nearly Rs 30 crore for its Green Energy Centre and was expecting collaborations worth around Rs 10 crore through partnerships with ARTRAC in the cyber domain. In addition, the university has received DRDO-funded research projects worth approximately ₹82 lakh and Rs 87 lakh in specialised scientific fields. Highlighting efforts to improve research quality, Prof. Singh announced that pending arrears of pensioners above the age of 70 years and retired Class-IV employees would be released. He also spoke of initiatives such as strengthening research culture, promoting interdisciplinary studies, extending PhD supervision rights to college teachers and introducing part-time PhD programmes.

During the inaugural session, Dean of Studies BK Shivaram presented the university's annual report and documentary titled "One Year of Progress," highlighting achievements in academic reforms, research, digital transformation, infrastructure development and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The university also honoured eminent orthopaedic surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur, engineer-scholar Dr Vijay Kumar Stokes and academician Dr Nalla Malla with the Citation of Honour for their distinguished contributions to medicine, engineering, research and society.

Governor highlights role in nation-building

The second session of the celebrations was attended by Governor and Chancellor Kavinder Gupta, who described Himachal Pradesh University as one of the country's premier institutions because of its academic legacy, natural environment and distinguished alumni. The Governor said a university's responsibility extends beyond awarding degrees and includes nurturing character, social responsibility and innovation. He praised the university for effectively implementing the National Education Policy-2020 and for establishing Centres of Excellence in emerging disciplines. He also appreciated the university's efforts to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems, Ayurveda, Yoga, traditional medicinal plants, Himachali culture and modern science, saying that higher education institutions should ensure that research and innovation directly benefit local communities. Calling for programmes such as "Adopt a Village," Gupta said students should graduate with both academic qualifications and practical technological skills to contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building.

Distinguished achievers honoured

During the second session, the university honoured Wamik Azmi as the Best Teacher, while outstanding non-teaching employees including Sunil Verma, Jagdish Thakur, JS Sodi, Thullu Ram and Tara Dutt were also felicitated for their services. The university also conferred Citations of Honour on Padma Vidyanand Saraik, Padma Nek Ram Sharma and Prof. Rajiv Chauhan, who spoke about the university's contribution to education and society. The university released its annual newsletter, research journals and newly published books during the ceremony.

Cultural evening showcases rich traditions

The Foundation Day celebrations concluded with a cultural evening organised jointly by the Ramanujan Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems and Indian Mathematics and the Centre for Pahari Culture and Heritage. The programme featured a lecture on Himachali culture by Dr Vijay Kumar Stokes, cultural performances by university employees, a special presentation by Padma Vidyanand Saraik, and traditional folk music by Dr Madan Jhalla, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh. The celebrations were attended by Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha, senior university officials, deans, directors, faculty members, researchers, students, alumni and several eminent personalities from different fields. The day-long programme concluded with the National Anthem, with the university reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence, research, innovation and inclusive development. (ANI)