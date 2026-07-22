The Parliament deadlock continues over the NEET-UG paper leak. The opposition demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation for a fair discussion, while the government states it is ready for a debate but rejects preconditions.

The deadlock in Parliament over opposition demand for resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and insistence on NEET-UG paper leak discussion under specific rule continued on Wednesday with the government stating that it is ready for debate but the opposition members should not put new conditions. Rajya Sabha faced several adjournments amid the standoff and was later adjourned for the day.

Opposition Demands Minister's Resignation

When the House assembled at 2 pm after its adjournment earlier, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said Pradhan should resign for a fair discussion to take place. "If there has to be a fair discussion, Education Minister should resign first. Until he resigns, there won't be a fair discussion here," he said.

Opposition members, including DMK's Tiruchi Siva, demanded discussion under Rule 267, which entails suspension of specific rules related to listed business in the Rajya Sabha.

Government Ready for Debate, Rejects 'New Conditions'

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the opposition was putting new conditions when the government is ready for debate. Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda alleged that members of INDIA bloc were behaving in irresponsible manner. "The INDI Alliance's conduct is very irresponsible. We can clearly see this anti-democratic conduct in the Parliament. Parliamentary decorum is being shredded, and democratic values are being violated. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said very clearly just now that the government is ready to discuss all issues," he said.

"Our government is also ready to discuss the NEET paper leak and all matters related to it. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, ours is a transparent Govt. They (the opposition) do not believe in democracy or democratic values," he added.

Rijiju later told reporters that the government stated in Parliament today that it is fully prepared to discuss the NEET exam paper leak and all related matters. "We have stated from day one that the government is always ready to discuss any issue that is in the national interest and in the interest of the youth. However, the rules under which this discussion will take place must be determined... Directly taking it to the streets and creating a ruckus; this is not right. The discussion should be meaningful... The government wants a thorough discussion on the NEET exam paper and the steps it has taken to address it... The citizens have every right to know what other actions have been taken," he said.

"If we do not discuss this, how will the citizens receive the information? But our point is simply that all parties should sit with the Speaker to decide on a discussion under certain rules... The debate should be as long as it takes... The debate should begin as soon as possible," he added.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands. (ANI)