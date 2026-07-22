Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma performed the groundbreaking for Jaipur Metro Phase-2, following PM Modi laying the foundation stone. He also announced plans for future Phases 3 and 4, aiming to enhance connectivity in the city.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project, the foundation for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4.

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 Groundbreaking and Future Plans

CM Bhajanlal Sharma told reporters, "Today the groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the Jaipur Metro took place. On July 4, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, laid the foundation stone for Phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro. This is a major achievement for both Rajasthan and Jaipur."

He also announced that Phases 3 and 4 of the Jaipur Metro will be developed in the future. "In the future, Phase 3 and Phase 4 will also be developed. We hope Jaipur continues to improve in terms of connectivity and that the people here benefit from these projects," the CM said.

According to a statement by Bhajanlal Sharma on X, the project spans over 41 kilometres and is being developed at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore.

CM Inspects Metro, Interacts with Passengers

The Chief Minister also travelled from Mansarovar to Chhoti Chaupar on the Jaipur Metro and interacted with passengers. He wrote on X, "Today, I travelled from Mansarovar to Chhoti Chaupar on the Jaipur Metro, interacted with passengers, and gathered information from them about the metro facilities and their travel experience. During this time, I inspected the arrangements and operations of the Jaipur Metro and also viewed the art gallery located at Chhoti Chaupar Metro Station as well as the proposed Khassa Kothi intersection for Metro Phase-2."

Directives for Metro Operations

He directed the officials to maintain priority to safety, punctuality, and passenger facilities in the operation of the Jaipur Metro. He said, "I directed the officers to accord the highest priority to safety, punctuality, and passenger facilities in the operation of the Jaipur Metro. The highest standards of cleanliness, maintenance, and service quality must be ensured at every station, so that every passenger experiences a safe, comfortable, and hassle-free journey."

Government Pledges Modern, Reliable Transport

"Our government is committed to providing the people of the state with modern, reliable, safe, and convenient public transportation. With this resolve, the continuous development of a robust transportation infrastructure and public amenities is being ensured across the entire state, including the expansion of the metro network in the capital Jaipur," Bhajanlal Sharma said.

(ANI)