Gujarat's Education Department will provide free, eco-friendly sanitary napkins to over 10 lakh school girls from Std 6-12. The Rs 46.68 crore initiative aims to boost school attendance, promote hygiene, and empower girls in the state.

The Education Department has launched a special initiative to improve girls' attendance in government schools and promote menstrual hygiene. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja, more than 10 lakh girls studying in Standards 6 to 12 in government schools will receive free sanitary napkins for Rs. 46.68 crore.

Scheme Provisions

Under the initiative, Rs. 360 per girl will be provided annually, and quality oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins will be distributed free of cost every month.

Implementation and Support

According to the Gujarat CMO, the Education Department issued instructions for smooth distribution in schools. High-quality oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins will be provided to girl students at their schools in a comfortable environment, without any hesitation or embarrassment.

A woman teacher from each school will be appointed as the 'Nodal Teacher' to oversee the distribution of free sanitary napkins and help girls discuss their concerns freely. She will also provide accurate information on personal hygiene and menstruation to remove fear and misconceptions and build confidence among the girls.

Waste Management Guidelines

Furthermore, schools will be required to dispose of used napkins strictly as per the 'Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016'. Pads must be wrapped in paper, kept separate from wet and dry waste, not thrown in the open or toilets, and handed over to the local waste collection system.

In addition, the Education Department has instructed schools to ensure that available incinerator machines (sanitary pad disposal machines) remain functional and are properly serviced periodically, said Gujarat CMO.

Boosting Education, Health and Empowerment

This decision of the Gujarat Government is not only a health initiative but also a step towards promoting 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and women's empowerment.

Girls in rural and remote areas who miss school during menstruation will now be able to attend school regularly, helping improve girls' retention in education. Additionally, this initiative will protect girls from infections and reproductive health problems caused by the use of unhygienic cloth.

The eco-friendly oxo-biodegradable napkins will also help protect the environment, while free distribution will reduce the financial burden on poor and middle-class families.