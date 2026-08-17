A woman from Gorakhpur has filed an FIR alleging her husband brutally assaulted her on their honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for getting her period. The complaint, filed a year after the 2023 incident, also includes accusations of dowry harassment and mental torture against her husband and in-laws.

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has alleged that she was thrashed and choked by her husband three years ago during the couple's honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after she got her period. This incident occurred in 2023, and only now, following unsuccessful attempts at mediation between the husband and wife's families, has a formal complaint been filed. Additionally, the woman's family has claimed that many attempts to file a complaint at nearby police stations were first ignored. In relation to related claims of mental abuse, the woman's mother-in-law and sister-in-law are also named in the FIR complaint.

The woman, who is originally from Gorakhpur, stated in her complaint that her husband, Nikhil Mishra, a resident of Delhi, became enraged about her menstruation on their honeymoon in 2023 and attempted to strangle her in addition to slapping, kicking, and punching her. The complainant claims that after hearing her shouts, hotel employees came to assist her.

According to the woman, she married Mishra in Delhi on May 30, 2023. She said that her in-laws had demanded that gifts from her family be labelled prior to the wedding. The complainant also stated that at the wedding, her father handed her a vehicle, about Rs 40 lakh worth of presents, and about Rs 20 lakh in cash. She said that after moving into her marriage residence in Delhi on June 2, 2023, her in-laws made fun of and humiliated her because of the "dowry" things.

About a month after the marriage, the couple travelled to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 4 for their honeymoon. The woman told the police that she suffered severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding after getting her period during the trip. She alleged that her husband became angry and questioned why she had not informed him about her periods earlier. Mishra purportedly accused his wife of "ruining his mood", and assaulted her.

The complainant claimed that after returning to Delhi, she told her mother-in-law and sister-in-law about her experience, but they started torturing her mentally instead.

Later, the woman said, he contacted her father and requested him to travel to Delhi so he could return her to Gorakhpur. According to reports, the accused informed his father-in-law that he was no longer interested in living with her.

About 45 days after the marriage, on July 14, 2023, the lady claimed she was ejected from her marital residence. According to the FIR, her father was humiliated by her in-laws when he went to Delhi to try to intervene and settle the dispute. The woman also claimed that the items given to her in-laws as dowry were not returned and that her husband continued to send her threatening messages.

The case was eventually registered on Saturday, August 15, after intervention from Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Kaustubh.