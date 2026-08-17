Indian security agencies busted the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day, arresting over 200 operatives in a coordinated operation across 14 states. The move thwarted planned subversive attacks and upheld India's zero-tolerance policy.

ISI-backed Terror Network Busted in Multi-State Operation

In coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism, Indian security agencies destroyed an ISI-backed Pakistan-based terror group, Shahzad Bhatti Network, ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives.

A total of 253 people were detained across 14 states, over 80 First Information Reports (FIRs) and 200 arrests recorded against Shahzad Bhatti Network as part of the 'zero tolerance' policy towards cross-border terrorism.

To counter Shahzad Bhatti Network-linked disruptions planned around Independence Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, a coordinated multi-state operation was carried out on August 12 using a real-time intelligence-sharing system with State Police forces. It led to 253 detentions across 14 states -- Uttar Pradesh (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), Rajasthan (15), Maharashtra (8), Uttarakhand (5), Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar (3 each), and Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Kerala (2 each) -- with fresh FIRs registered in Delhi and Karnataka.

Amit Shah Lauds 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement through his post of X and mentioned that the network was involved in several terrorist activities. "Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives. Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism. Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group. The network was involved in several terrorist activities," Shah posted on X.

Modus Operandi, Legal Action and Recoveries

As per the MHA, Shahzad Bhatti Network, a Pakistan-based ISI-backed terror syndicate, is linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India. Shahzad Bhatti Network has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.

Cumulatively, the MHA said, over 80 FIRs and over 200 arrests have been recorded against SBN under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

Recoveries include IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and espionage CCTVs -- confirming the network's direct cross-border links. (ANI)