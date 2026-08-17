Madhya Pradesh police are probing the murder of a minor boy found in Bhopal's Small Lake. A post-mortem revealed his private parts were damaged. Police have registered a case and are questioning several suspects in connection with the crime.

Police Confirm Murder Probe

Madhya Pradesh police are investigating an alleged murder case involving a minor boy whose body was recovered from the Small Lake (Chhota Talab) area, with preliminary reports indicating that the victim's private parts were damaged, a police officer said on Monday. The officer added that police registered a murder case based on the initial investigation and post-mortem findings. Some suspects were identified in the matter, rounded up and were being questioned. The body of the minor was recovered on August 11.

"The dead body was recovered and, based on the initial investigation and findings confirmed during the post-mortem, police registered a case and the probe in the matter is underway. Some suspects have been identified, some people are being questioned and a few have been rounded up. The investigation is still in process, and the accused will be identified and arrested soon," said Shailendra Singh Chauhan, Additional Police Commissioner.

Probe into Organ Selling Claims

When asked about reports that the victim's private parts were removed for the purpose of selling them, the officer said that such information had emerged during the preliminary investigation but was yet to be verified. "Such information has been received, and this aspect did emerge initially. Though we are thoroughly verifying it because not all people whose roles have surfaced have been rounded up yet. Once all of them are questioned, the exact motive will become clear," Chauhan said.

Case Different from Previous Incident

When asked about an earlier incident in which a mutilated body, in which private parts were missing, was recovered in the Govindpura police station area, the officer said the present case was different. "In the previous case of Govindpura police station, a mutilated body was recovered but it was not clear that the private parts had been damaged by a person; there was an indication that an animal may have caused the damage. In the present case, the deceased did suffer injuries to the private parts. The two incidents are completely different and there is no gang involved in this," he said.

Victim, Suspects were Local Residents

The police officer said both the deceased and the suspects identified so far were local residents. He added that the deceased belonged to a financially weak family and worked locally. "The suspects identified so far are local. The deceased also worked locally. His mother is also there and their financial condition was not very good. Somewhere, the accused were misled and given wrong information, based on which they were motivated to commit the crime," he said.

On the alleged link behind the claims of selling the victim's private parts, the officer said one person who allegedly initiated the information had not yet been rounded up. "Some people are still left to be apprehended. The accused have told us that this information originated through the one (main accused), who has not yet been rounded up yet. Once that person is apprehended, the complete incident will become clear," he added. (ANI)