UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacked the Opposition for 'selective outrage', accusing them of appeasement politics for protesting on Gaza but staying silent on the killing of a Dalit youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition in the State Assembly, accusing them of "selective outrage" and appeasement politics while referring to the killing of a youth in Bangladesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister alleged that the Opposition remains silent when atrocities are committed against Hindus in neighbouring countries, while protesting on international issues selectively.

"You people shed tears over everything that happens in the Gaza Strip, but not a single word comes out of your mouths when a Dalit youth was killed in Bangladesh," the Chief Minister said.

He alleged that the Opposition uses issues for "vote bank and appeasement politics".

The Chief Minister said if Pakistan and Bangladesh had not been created, incidents against Hindus would not have taken place.

"You hold candle marches over Gaza, but when a Hindu is killed in Pakistan or Bangladesh, your mouths are shut because the victim is a Hindu, a Dalit," he said.

The Chief Minister said a resolution should be passed in the Assembly.

"A condemnation resolution should come from the Leader of the Opposition. We condemn this incident and warn the Bangladesh government," he stated.

He also targeted the Opposition over illegal immigration, alleging that they supported Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas.

"When we expel Bangladeshis from here and show Rohingyas the way out, don't come to their support. You have got many of them registered as voters and even Aadhaar cards made," he alleged.

India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner

India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties over the developments in the neighbouring country.

The summons came amid protests in Bangladesh due to killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents.

Bangladesh Govt Assures Victim's Family of Support

Dipu Das was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, evoking widespread criticism and again raising questions over the security of minorities in the country.

Bangladesh's Education Adviser CR Abrar visited the family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support.

The Office of the Chief Adviser also expressed its profound sorrow over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and extended its deepest condolences to his family."On behalf of the government, Education Adviser Professor C R Abrar visited the bereaved family in Mymensingh on Tuesday to convey the government's sympathy and assurance of support during this difficult time," Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, said in a post on X.

During the visit, the Education Adviser spoke with Rabilal Das, Dipu Chandra Das's father, among others.

On behalf of the Office of the Chief Adviser, Abrar confirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to the family of Dipu Chandra Das and that the relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period.

The Adviser reiterated the Interim Government's resolve to protect all citizens and to ensure that justice is served.

Mob Lynching Over Blasphemy Allegation

Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year old youth, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

The lnterim Government had condemned the incident earlier.

Minority groups in Bangladesh have sought strong action against those guilty of killing Dipu Das. (ANI)