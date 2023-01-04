Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'She was a juvenile': Supreme Court grants bail to gangster Vikas Dubey's relative; check details

    The slain gangster's relative testified before the High Court that a board had deemed her juvenile on September 1, 2020. Additionally, she pleaded that she was not a member of Vikas Dubey's gang.

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 4) granted bail to Khushi Dubey, a relative of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in the case in which as many as eight police officers were killed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Vikas Dubey's relative had challenged the Allahabad High Court order denying her bail in the case.

    The apex court while granting bail to Khushi, said that she was a juvenile at the time of the incident in July 2020.

    It can be seen that Khushi is the widow of Amar Dubey, an aide, and relative of the slain gangster. After the ambush in which several policemen were killed and many injured, Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police as he allegedly tried to flee from their custody.

    "She has to report to the SHO of the concerned police station once a week and cooperate with the trial," the apex court said, asking the Sessions Court to impose necessary bail conditions on her. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police opposed the bail plea of Kushi Dubey.

    The slain gangster's relative testified before the High Court that a board had deemed her juvenile on September 1, 2020. Additionally, she pleaded that she was not a member of Vikas Dubey's gang and that instead, she and her husband had only visited the gangster's home on the day of the incident.

    Meanwhile, the state government had opposed her bail plea on the ground that as per statements of the policemen who survived the ambush, she actively participated in the assault.

    On July 2, 2020 a police raid team was attacked by Vikas Dubey and his aides in Bikru village of Kanpur. Eight policemen were killed by the gangster and his aides in the attack. On July 10, he was killed in an encounter after he "attempted to flee", Uttar Pradesh police said.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
