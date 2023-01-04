Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    40 injuries, skull cavity open, ribs exposed: Autopsy reveals about Kanjhawala horror

    Anjali Singh died in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car and was dragged for around 13 kilometres for over an hour. Stuck under car for 13 km, woman suffered 40 injuries, on head, spine and lower limbs, her skin peeled off by dragging, autopsy report revealed.

    40 injuries skull cavity open ribs exposed Autopsy reveals about Kanjhawala horror gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    More horrifying evidence about the woman's tragic tragedy, which occurred in Sultanpuri in Delhi on New Year's Day and shocked the whole nation, keeps coming to light as police continue their continuing investigation. Anjali Singh lost her life in the early hours of January 1 after being struck by a car while riding a scooter and being dragged beneath it for almost 13 kilometres from Sultanpuri in the outskirts of Delhi to Kanjhawala.

    Her autopsy indicated that she suffered from at least 40 external injuries, some of which were so severe that they left her back skin peeled away, exposing her ribs. According to accounts, her skull's base was cracked, and some of her "brain matter" was missing. She was coming from a New Year's celebration on a scooter when she was involved in an accident and dragged, suffering injuries to her head, spine, and lower limbs.

    Also Read | Chennai techie run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole, cops say 'victim was not wearing helmet'

    The preliminary post-mortem report of the woman indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault”. The victim's body was found naked on roadside in Kanjhawala area in outer Delhi, triggering speculations that she was sexually assaulted by the accused. A post-mortem of her body was carried out on Monday to ascertain if she was raped.

    The men, arrested hours after the incident, are formally accused of culpable homicide not amount to murder, and other related charges. 

    Also Read | Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Anjali Singh's relatives and neighbours marched beside the funeral procession on Tuesday as several of them carried placards that said, "Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)." The five men should be hung, several of the demonstrators shouted.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OLA CEO announces upcoming service subscription plans; here's how users react - adt

    OLA CEO announces upcoming service subscription plans; here's how users react

    Chennai techie run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole cops say victim was not wearing helmet gcw

    Chennai techie run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole, cops say 'victim was not wearing helmet'

    Drunk man urinates on female passenger in Air India's business class: Report - adt

    Drunk man urinates on female passenger in Air India's business class: Report

    Sexual harassment case Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country claims Haryana woman coach gcw

    Sexual harassment case: Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country, claims Haryana woman coach

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Recent Stories

    OLA CEO announces upcoming service subscription plans; here's how users react - adt

    OLA CEO announces upcoming service subscription plans; here's how users react

    Satish Shah's fitting reply to racist comments at Heathrow airport hailed by netizens vma

    Satish Shah's fitting reply to racist comments at Heathrow airport hailed by netizens

    Chennai techie run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole cops say victim was not wearing helmet gcw

    Chennai techie run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole, cops say 'victim was not wearing helmet'

    Urfi Javed gets support from Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare after BJP's Chitra Wagh went to the police RBA

    Urfi Javed gets support from Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare after BJP's Chitra Wagh went to the police

    Drunk man urinates on female passenger in Air India's business class: Report - adt

    Drunk man urinates on female passenger in Air India's business class: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon