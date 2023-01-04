Miscreants pelt stones at Howrah- NJP Vande Bharat Express, second incident within 24 hours

The windows of coaches C-3 and C-6 of the Vande Bharat Express were damaged. According to railway sources, cracks on the window were noticed when the Howrah-bound train entered Malda Town station on Tuesday evening.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal, a second incident of stone pelting has been reported within twenty-four hours with the window panes of two coaches damaged. After Malda, this time the incident of stone pelting took place at New Jalpaiguri.

It is reportedly said that the stones were allegedly pelted at the New Jalpaiguri-bound train on Tuesday around 1:20 pm.

In a press release, the RPF said, "On January 3, at about 5.57 pm , train no.22302 DN (Vande Bharat exp) arrived at MLDT . On checking found a stone pelting mark on the glass surface of coach no. C-3 and C-6. On enquiry it came to know that in the morning around 13.20 hrs, while the said train was going in the up direction towards NJP, before arriving NJP in the yard area the stone pelting incident happened in both C-3 and C-6 coach."

"The same incident of stone pelting had been taken place yesterday i.e 02.01.2023 at Kumarganj stn under RPF/POST/SAMSI, DIV-Katihar, NFR, as a result a case had been registered by Samsi post u/s- 154 of Rly act," the RPF said.

"Investigation into the incident is being conducted by RPF along with state GRP and state police. RPF has also started awareness campaigns in some areas so that stone pelting cases can be stopped," said Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway

"FIR against unknown persons lodged under sec 154 of Railways Act in connection to stone pelting at Vande Bharat Express train at around 1.30 pm on Jan 3 while it was moving towards New Jalpaiguri due to which glasses of C3 & C6 coaches were found broken," CPRO NF Railway further said.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express service and commercial services started on January 1.