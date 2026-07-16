Shashi Tharoor hopes for a productive Parliament session, contingent on the opposition being allowed to speak. He highlighted potential constitutional amendments like 'One Nation, One Election' and issues like the NEET controversy to be raised.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said the upcoming Parliament session starting from July 20 should be "very constructive and productive" in case everyone gets a chance to speak. Speaking to reporters here, Tharoor said the government has listed some of the proposed bills and is expected to brief political parties at an all-party meeting on Sunday. "The government has listed some of the eight bills. I think there's going to be an all-party meeting on Sunday where the government will tell the parties what exactly they're going to come up with".

Potential Constitutional Amendments on Anvil

"There are three constitutional amendment bills also on the anvil. One is that they might come back with Delimitation. Another one, they might come back with the One Nation, One Election, where there is a parliamentary committee now studying that subject. Their report is due during the session. And then there is another constitutional amendment which would dismiss MPs, CMs, MLAs if they have been jailed for thirty days, so all of these may come up, and they're all constitutional amendments that would require a two-thirds majority in the House...," Congress MP added.

Opposition to Raise Key Issues

He also said that the opposition will raise several issues during the Monsoon session of Parliament, including the allegations of theft of public donations received at Ram Mandir. "I think this whole question of the theft and misappropriation of donations in the Ayodhya temple has agitated a lot of people. We are very concerned about the crisis facing the students after the failure of the NEET exam and the CBSE exam. This new complication with ethanol, E20 fuel"

"It should be a very constructive and productive session if everyone gets a chance to speak. But I think if the government tries its usual practice of not letting the opposition raise any issues, then I really worry how this parliament session will go..." Congress MP added.

'One Nation, One Election' Bills

Meanwhile, the JPC is expected to finalise and adopt its report at its meeting on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is linked to the proposed reform popularly known as "One Nation, One Election," which seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also part of the broader framework aimed at facilitating the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country. These Bills, introduced on December 17, 2024, in the Lok Sabha and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country. (ANI)