Amid reports of a rift, Shashi Tharoor met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Tharoor Meets High Command Amid Rift Reports

Amid reported differences between him and the party high command, Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The meeting between the leaders is underway at Kharge's office in the Parliament.

This comes after Tharoor skipped an important All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls. However, he said that he had informed his party leaders about his intention not to attend the meeting beforehand. The Congress leader had informed the leadership that he wouldn't be able to attend the meeting, which had already been postponed, due to his prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival. Tharoor had gone to the festival to speak on his latest book, Sree Narayana Guru.

Tharoor Acknowledges 'Issues' With Party

Meanwhile, on January 24, Tharoor clearly signalled that there are some "issues" with him and the party, and he would like to discuss them with the party's leadership. "Whatever issues there are, I would have to discuss them with the party leadership, and I look forward to the opportunity to do so. I'm not entering into this issue in public at all," he said.

However, he added that certain media reports about him skipping the meeting "might be true, while others may not be", such things should not be discussed on a public platform. "It is better to convey concerns directly to the party leadership. Several things have appeared in the media, some of which may be true while others may not be, and that such matters should not be discussed on public platforms. I had informed the party in advance that I would not be attending the programme and whatever I have to say will be said within the party," he said, while at the Kerala literature festival.

Reports of Rahul Gandhi Snub

Tharoor's absence came a few days after he was reportedly 'ignored' by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party's "Mahapanchayat" organised in Kochi, Kerala, on January 19. Rahul Gandhi had entered the venue while Tharoor was addressing the Maha Panchayat. While Gandhi, along with KC Venugopal, greeted multiple party leaders, a direct greeting to Tharoor was not given. Tharoor felt "deeply insulted" as Gandhi mentioned several other leaders on stage but not him, despite his presence.

Congress Denies Internal Issues

The Congress party denied any internal issues, stating Tharoor had prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (ANI)