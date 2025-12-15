Shashi Tharoor has endorsed a social media analysis highlighting two distinct tendencies within Congress. The post contrasts his urban, technocratic approach with Rahul Gandhi's rural, grievance-driven politics, a framing Tharoor called 'fair'.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has acknowledged the existence of multiple tendencies within the party, endorsing an analysis that highlights the contrast between his and Rahul Gandhi's approaches to politics. In a post on X, Tharoor thanked a user for what he described as a "thoughtful analysis," saying that the framing was "fair" and reflected "a certain perception of the current reality." "Thank you this thoughtful analysis. There has always been more than one tendency in the party; your framing is fair, and reflective of a certain perception of the current reality," Tharoor posted on X. https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/2000326103072899563?s=20

'Urban Technocrat' vs 'Rural Grievance'

The X user, in a detailed thread called Rahul Gandhi's rural policies 'devastating", while that of Tharoor's more aligned with the "background, political language, and audience." It also said that Shashi Tharoor represents an urban, technocratic approach, focusing on policy, institutions, and administrative competence, similar to leaders like P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, while Rahul Gandhi represents a rural, grievance-driven approach, attempting to reposition the party as a mass party to counter BJP dominance, but lacking organisational depth and cultural alignment.

Congress Criticised for Sidelining Technocrats

The post reads, "The contrast between Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi reflects two ideological tendencies that have existed within Congress. The problem is not their coexistence. The problem is Congress's inability to choose, integrate, or execute either coherently. Tharoor broadly aligns with a 90's era Congress tendency that was urban-facing, institutionally oriented, and reform-compatible. This orientation emerged during economic transition and elite-led governance, not as virtue, but as a historical circumstance."

The thread also criticised the Congress party for sidelining urban technocratic leaders like Tharoor. "Figures like P.V. Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh (Fin. Min. term), S.M. Krishna, and Montek Singh Ahluwalia operated within this framework. Their politics relied on policy, institutions, and administrative competence, not mass mobilisation or cultural embedding. It is these very same urban technocratic leaders that the INC repeatedly sidelines again and again. All of these aforementioned leaders gained more recognition and respect from the RW, than the party themself in today's INC era," it added. (ANI)