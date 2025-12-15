Due to severe air pollution and consistently high AQI levels, the Delhi government has suspended physical classes for students from Nursery to Class V until further orders. All schools will conduct classes for these students in online mode.

In view of the prevailing severe air pollution and consistently high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Delhi, the Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to discontinue physical classes for students from Nursery to Class V with immediate effect and until further orders.

As per the directions issued by the Directorate of Education, all Government, Government-Aided and Unaided Private Recognised Schools in Delhi shall conduct classes for students of Nursery to Class V only in online mode during this period.

Government Cites Health Concerns

According to the press release, emphasising the government's priority towards child safety, the Minister of Education, Ashish Sood, stated that the health and well-being of our children is our highest priority. In view of the hazardous AQI levels in Delhi, the government has decided to suspend physical classes for students up to Class V and shift them to online mode. This is a preventive and necessary step to protect young children from the adverse effects of air pollution. We are continuously monitoring the situation and will take further decisions in the best interest of students.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of young children, who are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of air pollution.

Clarification on Classes Beyond Class V

It is further clarified that classes beyond Class V shall continue to function as per the existing directions issued on 13th December 2025.

Implementation and Monitoring Directives

Sood also said that all Heads of Schools have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions and to immediately inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangements.

Deputy Directors of Education (Zones/Districts) have also been instructed to closely monitor implementation and ensure smooth compliance.

He further said that the Delhi Government remains committed to safeguarding the health of students while ensuring continuity of education through appropriate alternative modes. (ANI)