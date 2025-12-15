BSF DG Praveen Kumar visited the Jammu Frontier to review security along the International Border. He assessed operational preparedness in Samba and Kathua, lauded troops, and inaugurated new Mahila Barracks for women personnel.

The Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Praveen Kumar, visited the Jammu Frontier to review the security situation along the Jammu International Border on December 14-15.

Shashank Anand, the Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, briefed the DG BSF on the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness along the border.

DG Assesses Border Management in Samba, Kathua

According to an official release, during the visit, the DG BSF, accompanied by Satish S. Khandare, ADG (Western Command), and IG, BSF Jammu, visited the Samba and Kathua border areas. He reviewed border management system, counter-infiltration grid, and overall security arrangements along the International Border, assessed operational preparedness, and lauded the unwavering commitment, operational excellence, and resilience of BSF Praharis. He also reviewed Smart Border Technology projects focused on strengthening surveillance, operational efficiency, and overall border security, the release said.

Prahari Sammelan and New Barracks Inaugurated

On the evening of December 14, DG Kumar addressed a Prahari Sammelan at Frontier Headquarters of BSF Jammu, praising the troops for their dedication to border duties and emphasising the need to maintain effective border domination to thwart anti-national activities, the release stated.

He also inaugurated 20 newly constructed Mahila Barracks at various Border Out Posts, aimed at providing improved accommodation and welfare facilities for women personnel deployed along the border.