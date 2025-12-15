Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has alleged "bureaucratic fog" from the Centre regarding Ahmedabad's bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, criticising the lack of financial clarity and transparency in the government's response in Lok Sabha.

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Monday alleged "bureaucratic fog" over Gujarat's Ahmedabad hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games after receiving no clarity on his question in the Lok Sabha.

Sharing a written reply to his questions on the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Tagore demanded "transparency, accountability and federal consultation" from the Centre.

MP's Post Highlights Lack of Clarity

He had inquired about the total estimated cost of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad; an independent evaluation of infrastructure readiness; whether the bidding and selection process involved consultations with national sports federations, State Governments, and MPs; potential financial liabilities; and social and environmental impact assessments. In an X post, Manickam Tagore stated, "I asked the government a simple, accountable question in Lok Sabha on the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad. What we got in reply was bureaucratic fog, not financial clarity. Total estimated cost? Government answer: 'Estimated by hosts as part of proposal', no figure shared, no breakup, no timeline. How does Parliament exercise oversight without numbers? Independent assessment of infrastructure, logistics & legacy use? Government says: 'Due care taken', no independent report tabled, no readiness audit placed before Parliament."

"'Due care' is not a substitute for transparency. Consultation with States, MPs & stakeholders? The government hides behind the IOA General Assembly. No direct consultation with Parliament, no discussion with affected States. An international commitment taken without democratic consultation. Who bears cost overruns & delays? Government answer: Silence. No disclosure of contingent liabilities, no risk-sharing framework between Union & State. Taxpayers deserve to know the financial exposure. Environmental & social impact? Government says studies will align with city plans, IIM Ahmedabad appointed--but Findings not shared, Public scrutiny missing. Impact assessments cannot be post-facto formalities. Hosting global events should be about sporting excellence, not opaque decision-making. Parliament must not be reduced to a post office after decisions are already taken. Transparency. Accountability. Federal consultation," he wrote on X.

Union Minister's Written Reply

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the written reply had stated that the Gujarat government have taken "due care in their assessment of the sports infrastructure and facilities, accommodation and other logistical requirements for successful hosting of the Games."

"Games operations cost, including cost escalation for the games, has been estimated by the hosts as part of the Games proposal," the reply read.

On the climate impact assessment, the minister responded, "In the bid document... it has been mentioned that the Games' sustainability strategy will align with existing city frameworks, including the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) and the Climate Resilient City Action Plan (CRCAP), which focuses on mitigation of climate change impact through initiatives in urban planning and any strategic initiatives related to climate mitigation will be based on the long-term strategy outlined by the city. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has been appointed by Gujarat Sports Infrastructure Development Company Limited to conduct economic, social and environmental impact assessment studies for multi-sporting events."

Ahmedabad Confirmed as 2030 CWG Host

Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed that Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be the official venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This will mark the 100th Commonwealth Games, as the first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. This aligns with India's vision to host the 2036 Olympics. (ANI)