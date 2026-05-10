Delhi High Court grants an ex parte interim injunction to Shark Tank's Aman Gupta, restraining the unauthorised use of his name, image, and voice, and ordering the removal of infringing content like deepfakes and fake endorsements.

Court Passes Interim Injunction

The Delhi High Court has passed an ex parte interim injunction in favour of businessman and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta, restraining several entities and online platforms from using his name, image, voice, likeness and other personality attributes without authorisation. The Court also directed removal of allegedly infringing and objectionable content, including AI-generated deepfakes, fake endorsements and unauthorised merchandise.

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Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the material placed on record prima facie showed infringement of Aman Gupta's registered trademarks and personality rights. The Court noted that the defendants were allegedly exploiting his name, slogans, persona and commercial identity through multiple online platforms and digital media.

Specific Restraints and Takedown Orders

The Court restrained defendants no.1 and 6 to 45, along with their associates, agents and representatives, from misusing or exploiting Aman Gupta's name, image, voice, videos, GIFs, contact details or any aspect of his persona without express written permission, including through AI and deepfake technology. The defendants have also been restrained from passing off goods or services as being endorsed by or associated with him and from infringing his registered trademarks.

The High Court further directed Google and other intermediaries to immediately remove, block or take down the URLs. The platforms were also directed to disclose available details such as mobile numbers, email IDs and user information linked to certain accounts identified in the plaint. The Court specifically restrained certain defendants from hosting or publishing obscene, pornographic, morphed or AI-generated deepfake content depicting Aman Gupta or using his brand identifiers. The Court observed that sexually explicit material allegedly created using the plaintiff's personality traits required urgent consideration as it could lead to unlawful financial gains and reputational harm.

Allegations of Widespread Misuse

Senior Advocate Diya Kapur, appearing for Aman Gupta, submitted that his name, image and trademarks were being used without permission across fake event booking websites, unauthorised merchandise listings, impersonation accounts, AI chatbot services and objectionable online content. According to the plaintiff, several websites and online entities were allegedly portraying Aman Gupta as available for paid speaking engagements and event appearances without authorisation. The suit also alleged unauthorised sale of merchandise using his catchphrases such as "Hum Bhi Bana Lenge" and "Down, But Not Out", impersonation on social media platforms, circulation of pornographic links and misuse of his purported contact details.

Court Acknowledges Plaintiff's Goodwill

The Court noted that Aman Gupta had built substantial goodwill and public recognition through his entrepreneurial ventures, his role as co-founder of boAt Lifestyle and his appearances on Shark Tank India. The order also records his extensive social media following, business achievements and various industry recognitions.

The High Court also granted liberty to Aman Gupta to inform platforms about any newly discovered infringing websites during the pendency of the suit, upon which the concerned domain names may be locked or suspended. The matter is now listed before the Joint Registrar on August 3, 2026, for completion of pleadings and before the Court on October 1, 2026. (ANI)