Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, with his wife, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers on the first day of Shardiya Navratri. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to the nation on the auspicious nine-day festival.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accompanied by his wife, on Sunday offered prayers at the Maa Raj Rajeshwari Temple located within the Chief Minister’s residence on the occasion of the commencement of Sharadiya Navratri. Sharma performed rituals at the temple and prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the historic Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in the Tulsipur area of Balrampur this morning. The Chief Minister offered prayers and sought blessings.

Political leaders extend Navratri greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Navratri, wishing happiness, peace, prosperity and good health, while devotees across the country visited temples to offer prayers on the first day of Shardiya Navratri. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the great festival of Navratri dedicated to the practice of divine power. May the grace of Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to everyone's life, strengthening the resolve for national unity and progress.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Navratri and wished them happiness, prosperity and renewed energy. He said that the worship of the nine forms of the Goddess teaches people the values of strength, restraint and service. In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the sacred festival of Navratri, symbolising power and devotion.” “This worship of the nine forms of the Mother imparts to us the message of strength, restraint, and service. May the Creator of the Universe, Mother Bhagwati, infuse happiness, prosperity, and renewed energy into everyone's lives. Jai Mata Di!” the post read.

About Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. (ANI)