Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Sharad Pawar takes back resignation, to continue as NCP chief

    Sharad Pawar said: "Even though I am continuing in the post of President, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organization. In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, and creating new leadership."

    Sharad Pawar takes back resignation, to continue as NCP chief
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published May 5, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    Sharad Pawar on Friday reversed his earlier decision and continue on the post of Nationalist Congress Party chief. Briefing media persons in Mumbai, Pawar said he could not go against the interests of his party workers.

    Curiously, his nephew Ajit Pawar was not present at the media briefing.

    Pawar said, "After my decision party workers expressed their sadness. Party workers and leaders said that they are not agreed with his decision. I cannot disrespect my party workers, hence I take back my resignation."

    At the same time, Pawar said: "Even though I am continuing in the post of President, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organization. In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, and creating new leadership. I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organization and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people."

    Earlier today, the Nationalist Congress Party panel, formed to choose the next party president, had unanimously rejected Sharad Pawar's decision to step down. The decision triggered celebration outside the outfit's office. They burst crackers, raising slogans Ekach saheb (there is only one boss). 

    Scores of party workers had gathered outside the NCP office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai demanding that Pawar reconsiders his decision. Although the committee was to officially meet at 11 am, leaders and party workers had reached much before the scheduled time. 

    Earlier this week, NCP workers had staged protests after Pawar announced his decision to step down as party president. 

    Pawar had on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course. The announcement, made at the launch of his updated autobiography, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party. 

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kathmandu bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport; check details AJR

    Kathmandu-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport; check details

    CBI raids Jet Airways Mumbai office, 11 other locations in bank fraud case; check details AJR

    CBI raids Jet Airways Mumbai office, 11 other locations in bank fraud case; check details

    Manipur Violence Explained: An inferno was waiting to break out... and then it did

    Manipur Violence Explained: An inferno was waiting to break out... and then it did

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress nurtured terror for the sake of vote bank politics,' says PM Modi AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress nurtured terror for the sake of vote bank politics,' says PM Modi

    AI Camera deal: Controversial Presadio donated Rs 20 lakh to CPI-M, benefitted from Kerala govt schemes anr

    AI Camera deal: Controversial Presadio donated Rs 20 lakh to CPI-M, benefitted from Kerala govt schemes

    Recent Stories

    UAE's low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi mulls to start flights to India; Report anr

    UAE's low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi mulls to start flights to India; Report

    IPL 2023 dc vs rcb preview delhi capitals vs royal challengers bangalore virat kohli homecoming date time venue live stream snt

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals, RCB look to end their batting woes as Kotla awaits Virat Kohli's homecoming

    Sushmita Sen trains in martial art Kalaripayattu: 7 fitness lessons you need to learn from 47-year-old ADC

    Sushmita Sen trains in martial art Kalaripayattu: 7 fitness lessons you need to learn from 47-year-old

    Kathmandu bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport; check details AJR

    Kathmandu-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport; check details

    Priyanka Chopra had botched nose surgery-know 7 Bollywood actresses who had plastic surgery in past MSW

    Priyanka Chopra had botched nose surgery-know 7 Bollywood actresses who had plastic surgery in past

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon