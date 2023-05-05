BREAKING: Sharad Pawar takes back resignation, to continue as NCP chief

Sharad Pawar said: "Even though I am continuing in the post of President, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organization. In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, and creating new leadership."

Sharad Pawar on Friday reversed his earlier decision and continue on the post of Nationalist Congress Party chief. Briefing media persons in Mumbai, Pawar said he could not go against the interests of his party workers.

Curiously, his nephew Ajit Pawar was not present at the media briefing.

Pawar said, "After my decision party workers expressed their sadness. Party workers and leaders said that they are not agreed with his decision. I cannot disrespect my party workers, hence I take back my resignation."

At the same time, Pawar said: "Even though I am continuing in the post of President, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organization. In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, and creating new leadership. I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organization and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people."

Earlier today, the Nationalist Congress Party panel, formed to choose the next party president, had unanimously rejected Sharad Pawar's decision to step down. The decision triggered celebration outside the outfit's office. They burst crackers, raising slogans Ekach saheb (there is only one boss).

Scores of party workers had gathered outside the NCP office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai demanding that Pawar reconsiders his decision. Although the committee was to officially meet at 11 am, leaders and party workers had reached much before the scheduled time.

Earlier this week, NCP workers had staged protests after Pawar announced his decision to step down as party president.

Pawar had on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course. The announcement, made at the launch of his updated autobiography, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party.