NCP (SCP) president Sharad Pawar has fully recovered from chest congestion and is scheduled for discharge from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. Doctors confirmed his vital signs are stable and he responded well to treatment after his Feb 9 admission.

Dr Simon Grant, physician and trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, reported that Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar has responded well to treatment and has now fully recovered from the acute episode that led to his admission. The official statement from Ruby Hall Clinic noted that his vital signs are stable, laboratory parameters are within normal range, and his chest congestion has completely resolved. Over the past 48 hours, he has remained clinically stable, active, and comfortable, with no residual concerns. In view of his complete recovery and stable health status, he is scheduled to be discharged tomorrow. He has been advised to take a short period of rest and gradually resume routine activities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Admission and Family Updates

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital on Feb 9. His daughter, Supriya Sule, said that he developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics.

Supriya Sule, MP, said in a post on X that Sharad Pawar's other vital parameters are normal. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Rohit Pawar Provides Further Details

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar on Monday provided an update on Sharad Pawar's health, stating that the senior leader is in good health. "Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn't need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai," Rohit Pawar told reporters.

He added that a decision on whether Pawar will be shifted to Pune or Mumbai will be taken once the medical reports are received. "Pawar came here in a private vehicle, and everything is normal," he said. Rohit Pawar also urged party workers to avoid visiting the hospital to avoid inconveniencing other patients. "I, Supriya Tai, the doctors, the party workers, and people from across Maharashtra will provide regular updates," he said. (ANI)