    Sharad Pawar's grandnephew to appear before ED in Maharashtra bank scam case

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency today, January 24, for questioning in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam.
     

    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 24 in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) case, has tweeted he will join the investigation at the probe agency's office. Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said the former and working president Supriya Sule will accompany him.

    Prior to this, on January 19, the office of Rohit Pawar—whose business Baramati Agro is the subject of an investigation—sent an email to the ED requesting an extension of time for him to appear before the investigative body.

