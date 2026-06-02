UDF candidate Shanimol Osman was elected Deputy Speaker of the Keralam Legislative Assembly, becoming the fourth woman in state history to hold the post. She defeated LDF nominee Muhammed Muhsin by a margin of 99-34 votes during the election.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Shanimol Osman was elected Deputy Speaker of the Keralam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, becoming only the fourth woman in the state's history to hold the constitutional post.

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The election was held during the ongoing first session of the 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly. Osman defeated Left Democratic Front (LDF) nominee Muhammed Muhsin by a comfortable margin in the voting conducted in the Assembly House.

Election Results and Voting

Announcing the result, Keralam Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said, "I am announcing the result of the election. Mohammed Muhsin (LDF) secured 34 votes, while Shanimol Usman (UDF) received 99 votes. Four members abstained from voting, including the Speaker. I did not cast my vote. I hereby declare Shanimol Usman elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly."

Voting for the post began at 9 am in the Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram. While members of the ruling UDF and opposition LDF participated in the election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators abstained from voting. The BJP MLAs remained present in the House but chose not to cast their votes, effectively staying out of the contest.

Policy Priorities of the New Government

The Deputy Speaker election comes days after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivered the policy address of the newly constituted Assembly on May 29. The address outlined the priorities of the UDF government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan, including welfare initiatives, economic development, public sector reforms and measures to tackle the growing drug menace in the state.

Among the key announcements were free travel for women on KSRTC buses, a monthly allowance for college-going female students, an increase in welfare pensions, enhanced health insurance coverage and interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs.

The election is taking place during the first Assembly session after the Congress-led UDF returned to power, ending a decade-long gap and forming the government under Chief Minister VD Satheesan last month.

(ANI)