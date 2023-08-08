Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shamseer row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns CPI(M) cadres to be careful on 'faith' references

    Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer courted controversy when he claimed that the Hindutva ideologists spread the concept that Lord Ganesh received his face through plastic surgery and dismissed it as a myth.

    Shamseer row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns CPI(M) cadres to be careful on 'faith' references anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the ongoing 'myth' controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday warned his party cadres to be careful while commenting on matters related to faith. During a parliamentary committee meeting of the LDF, the Chief Minister warned the members of his party to be cautious with sensitive subjects of faith. He also said that there are chances of misinterpretation of words. 

    Also read: Shamseer controversy: NSS to move HC over action against its members; mulls legal action against Speaker

    The believers make up a considerable portion of society, the chief minister informed his peers. He said that LDF respects all faiths and one could find believers among comrades too.

    Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer stirred controversy when he said that the Centre was attempting to educate kids about Hindu myths rather than advances in science and technology.

     "They are attempting to prove that plastic surgery, infertility therapy, and aircraft have been around since the beginning of Hinduism. Wright Brothers were credited with creating the airplane during the time I was in school. They are currently attempting to prove that Pushpak Vimana is the first aircraft," he said.

    Shamseer continued by claiming that the Hindutva ideologists spread the concept that Lord Ganesh received his face through plastic surgery and dismissed it as a myth.

    The BJP and right-wing organisations launched a campaign against the Speaker and called for his apology.

    While Shamseer's comment was welcomed at the time, CPM state secretary MV Govindan subsequently altered his opinion. Govindan, who had inquired as to whether the existence of Ganapati was a myth, afterward criticised the media for misrepresenting his remark.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023: India is stronger today

    Independence Day 2023: India is stronger today

    Rahul Gandhi to open no confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha today, PM Modi to reply on August 10 AJR

    Rahul Gandhi may open no-confidence motion debate against PM Modi; 5 ministers to defend

    Kerala news live Aug 08 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to move resolution in Assembly against Centre's UCC proposal today

    Setback for AAP as Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill with 131 votes Arvind Kejriwal reacts gcw

    Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill with 131 votes, Kejriwal says 'black law is against democracy'

    When will history give its due to Indian women freedom fighters?

    When will history give its due to Indian women freedom fighters?

    Recent Stories

    Football Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours osf

    Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours

    Independence Day 2023: India is stronger today

    Independence Day 2023: India is stronger today

    Video Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot RBA

    Video: Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot-WATCH

    Rahul Gandhi to open no confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha today, PM Modi to reply on August 10 AJR

    Rahul Gandhi may open no-confidence motion debate against PM Modi; 5 ministers to defend

    OMG 2 screening: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and more attend RBA

    OMG 2 screening: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and more attend

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon