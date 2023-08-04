Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shamseer controversy: NSS to move HC over action against its members; mulls legal action against Speaker

    The Cantonment police have filed a case against Nair Service Society's (NSS) 'Namajapa' procession that was held on Wednesday as a mark of protest against Speaker AN Shamseer on his controversial remark on Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. Over 1000 people have been booked with NSS Vice President Sangeeth Kumar as the first accused in the FIR. 

    Shamseer controversy: NSS to move HC over action against its members; mulls legal action against Speaker anr
    Thiruvananthapuram: The Nair Service Society (NSS) will move the High Court over the case filed against its 1000 members who held a procession as a mark of protest against Speaker AN Shamseer's 'myth' remark on Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. The NSS is also considering legal action against the speaker's reference to the myth.

    The police filed a case against the Namajapa yatra when the CPM decided to deal with the myth controversy politically without keeping the NSS on the enemy side. A case was registered by the Cantonment Police against the procession (Namajapa Yatra) from Palayam Ganapathi Temple to Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram on August 2 alleging illegal organizing and causing traffic disruption by ignoring the police warning.

    Over 1000 people have been booked with NSS Vice President Sangeeth Kumar as the first accused in the FIR. NSS demanded an apology from Shamseer to all Hindu devotees, however, the Thalassery MLA and the CPM jointly refused to apologize. 

    The Speaker stirred controversy when he said that the Centre was attempting to educate kids about Hindu myths rather than advances in science and technology. "They are attempting to prove that plastic surgery, infertility therapy, and aircraft have been around since the beginning of Hinduism. Wright Brothers were credited with creating the airplane during the time I was in school. They are currently attempting to prove that Pushpak Vimana is the first aircraft," he said.

