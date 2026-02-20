BJP's Sambit Patra slammed Congress over a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit, calling them "topless, brainless, and shameless" and Rahul Gandhi a "traitor." Four Youth Congress members were arrested for the protest against unemployment.

Patra slams Congress as 'topless, brainless, shameless'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra slammed the Congress Party for allegedly disrupting the AI Impact Summit, following a "shirtless" protest conducted by the Indian Youth Congress at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. During a press conference, Patra criticised the party as "shameless, topless, and brainless." He further called Rahul Gandhi the country's "biggest traitor" for his alleged role in disrupting the high-profile event.

"Earlier, India neither participated in such summits nor hosted them. But now, it is organising them on a large scale. Along with the Prime Minister, the President of France and several other prominent world leaders took part. Leaders from across the world were praising India. However, Rahul Gandhi is being described as the country's biggest traitor and a spoiler who disrupts such moments. It is said that he raises questions on everything -- whether it is Operation Sindoor or air strikes.As for the Congress, I have three words: topless, brainless, and shameless," said Patra.

Condemning the act, the BJP MP also alleged that this shirtless protest plan was devised at the residence of Rahul Gandhi in the presence of Sonia Gandhi. He further stated that outrage over the protest was not limited to the BJP; Gen Z, too are angry over the protest. He referred to the protestors as those forces that seek to tarnish the nation's image. "When I came to address the press conference today, my mind was filled with anger. But I controlled myself with great difficulty.This outrage is not limited to a BJP spokesperson -- it exists among Gen Z across India. This is not BJP versus Congress. This is the people of India versus those forces that seek to tarnish the nation's image."

Four Youth Congress leaders arrested

Four people were arrested at the AI Summit, and they are leaders of the Youth Congress. All of them hold significant positions within the Congress organisation. They registered themselves for the event, received barcodes, and entered the venue. Once inside, they removed their clothes and staged a protest. It is alleged that this plan was devised at the residence of Rahul Gandhi in the presence of Sonia Gandhi," added Patra. Earlier, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless' at the Bharat Manadapam on Friday.

Police detail the incident

Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online. He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified. "The incident occurred around 12:30 PM. They registered online and entered through QR code scanning. They were wearing sweaters and jackets on top and a T-shirt underneath. Near Hall 5, they removed their sweaters and jackets. They protested while waving their T-shirts. We are taking appropriate legal action against them. We detained four of them and are identifying the rest.", the additional CP told ANI.

Protestors identified

"The people detained have been identified as Krishna Hari. He is the National Secretary, age 35, a resident of Bihar. The second one's name is Kundan Yadav. He is also from Bihar. The third one's name is Ajay Kumar and the fourth one's name is Narasimha Yadav. He is the National Coordinator of the Indian Youth Congres," he added.

Youth Congress defends protest, cites unemployment

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib defended party workers who staged a protest at the shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit today, saying the demonstration reflected the anger of unemployed youth across the country. Speaking to ANI, Chib said, "Today, Youth Congress members went to the AI Summit and raised slogans, 'PM is compromised.' This anger isn't just from our Youth Congress members. It's from every young person who is unemployed today, and every single one of them knows that our Prime Minister is compromised." (ANI)