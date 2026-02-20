Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit out at Rahul Gandhi after IYC workers protested shirtless at the AI Summit. Shekhawat called Gandhi an 'immature' leader whose behaviour is reflected by his followers. Police detained the protesters.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a protest by workers of the Indian Youth Congress at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Summit. Shekhawat criticised Gandhi, alleging that leadership behaviour reflects on party workers.

In a post on X, Shekhawat wrote, "Remember, when their "Pea-brained, immature" leader @RahulGandhi laughs in front of a dead body and wipes his nose on his own party president in public, It's no surprise then that his followers strip their shirts and run around vulgarly at an AI Summit." https://x.com/gssjodhpur/status/2024769580384563575?s=20 "Leadership sets the standard, and this is exactly what they reflect," the post read.

IYC protests against 'compromised PM', workers detained

The criticism followed a protest stunt by Indian Youth Congress cadres at Bharat Mandapam. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

Senior Congress leaders allege mismanagement

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also alleged mismanagement of the AI Summit, claiming that what could have been a "showpiece" event for India turned into "utter chaos." Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced "extreme distress" due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government, stating that the summit, which was expected to showcase India's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to the world, reportedly witnessed large-scale mismanagement. "What could have been a showpiece AI Summit for the entire world, demonstrating the digital and AI capabilities of India has reportedly turned into utter chaos and rank mismanagement by this 'PR hungry' government!" Kharge said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained some of the protesting workers from the Mandapam premises and as per sources, legal action against the protestors is being initiated. (ANI)