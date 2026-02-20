VP C. P. Radhakrishnan hailed AI for good governance after meeting India AI Summit CEOs. PM Narendra Modi outlined an ethical AI roadmap, urging a trusted data framework, transparency over 'black box' algorithms, and human-centric development.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday emphasized that Artificial Intelligence enhances accuracy and generates widespread societal benefits, thereby ensuring good governance, as he met with a group of CEOs and delegates participating in the India AI Summit 2026 at Uparashtrapati Bhavan.

A group of CEOs and delegates participating in the India AI Summit 2026 met Vice President Radhakrishnan at Upa Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During the meeting, CEOs highlighted AI's transformative potential in sectors such as healthcare, education, and employment. They noted that India is strongly positioned for large-scale AI innovation and deployment, and expressed appreciation for the India AI Mission's role in building a robust, collaborative ecosystem.

The Vice President stated that India's hosting of the AI Summit is a significant initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positioning the country as a key player in the global AI landscape.

The Vice President also emphasized that AI enhances accuracy and generates widespread societal benefits, thereby ensuring good governance. Expressing strong optimism about the future of AI, the Vice President noted that the technology will not only transform existing roles but also generate entirely new job opportunities.

PM Modi Outlines Roadmap for Ethical AI

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined a comprehensive roadmap for the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence, warning that without "human values and guidance," the technology could become self-destructive. He emphasised that Artificial Intelligence requires a foundation of clear human values and direction, maintaining that technology must be coupled with human trust to achieve meaningful global impact.

Advocates for Data Framework and Transparency

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the Prime Minister stated that India is committed to fostering a responsible and human-centric global ecosystem. "I have three suggestions for the ethical use of excellence and AI. First, a data framework for AI training should be developed while respecting data sovereignty. As the saying goes in AI, garbage in, garbage out. If the data is not secure, balanced, and reliable, the output will not be trustworthy. Therefore, a global trusted data framework is essential," Prime Minister Modi said.

Moving to the technical and corporate side of AI development, PM Modi called for the end of the era of "black box" algorithms culture, where AI decision-making is opaque and hidden. He advocated for a shift toward total transparency.

The India AI Summit 2026 has brought together global leaders, technology experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to discuss AI's transformative impact across multiple sectors and India's growing role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence on the global stage.