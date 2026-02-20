IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slammed a Congress protest at the India AI Summit, saying the party was 'scared' of its success. He urged them to keep the event above politics, a sentiment echoed by young attendees who called for national pride.

Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday criticised the Congress party over the protest at Bharat Mandapam, asserting that the Opposition party must have been intimidated over the grand manner in which the AI summit took place The Union Minister urged the Congress party to keep the India AI Summit above politics, stressing the importance of showcasing the country's innovation and global presence. Earlier today a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the AI Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts that had slogans which read "Compromised PM"..

Vaishnaw said, "No one can explain it to them (protestors). That is their job. They must have been very scared about how such a good, such a grand AI summit took place."

Vaishnaw: Keep summit above politics

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Summit, Vaishnaw said, "Secondly, when India is moving forward rapidly, as you heard the voice of the youth, people from all parts of the country are basically looking at this as a new opportunity for them, and this is the time when we should keep the summit above politics. We should make sure that everybody supports, everybody cooperates with this effort; only then can the country grow forward. If Congress remains in that mindset where they have to obstruct everything, then may God save them."

Youth attendees back summit, decry protest

Vaishnaw also sought the perspective of youngsters present at the summit regarding the Congress protest.

A young participant responded, "No, it shouldn't be done, ever. An AI summit is going on, and if we create a ruckus, it won't create a good impression, and there are many obstacles as well."

Another young attendee said, "Sir, there are so many international guests. Our country's reputation is at stake. We all have to celebrate. It would be better if we created noise in the sense of celebration, and that should be the intention--to spread positive vibes. The atmosphere is so good, so many startups have come, there are so many inspirations, and we should follow that."

A third young man, added, "In front of the entire world, we are standing as a power, and this is showing our impact. Every country is watching India now, especially on digital data; everyone is learning. So this is one of the best things gifted by the government. And we, as entrepreneurs--I came from a tier-3 city, now I have a global... Now I work with 30-plus countries, all because of the support and everything from the government."

Vaishnaw said, "So you are saying that this platform should not be used for political purposes when our country's reputation is at stake and the world is watching; leaders and tech giants from all over the world have come to the AI summit."

The young entrepreneur further urged politicians to refrain from politicising the event, stating, "This is a matter of pride. It's not for politics. Because everyone--look, you might find one or two negatives, but there are many things to celebrate. So they should give all their support to the government because it's a matter of pride in front of the world, right? We are making our India proud in front of everyone. So we all should support; don't find small mistakes. There are many things to..."

Another participant said, "When India is performing at such a global level, it should be cherished; this is what I feel. When good things are happening, they should be cherished rather than blamed. There are so many good things; people have come here from so many states; a crowd has gathered here. Look at the airports; there are so many things; even at airports, people are talking about the AI summit. So that is something pretty good happening in India, and our leadership is doing such good things, so it should be cherished. After five years, ten years, when we see that the seeds for this were sown here, we will feel so proud. So I think it should be cherished."

Congress defends protest, criticises summit organisation

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit."

Police later detained the protesters.

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from Indian Youth Congress said.

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also alleged mismanagement of the AI Summit, claiming that what could have been a "showpiece" event for India turned into "utter chaos." Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced "extreme distress" due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

Further, the Delhi Police detained some of the protesting workers from the Mandapam premises and as per sources legal action against the protestors is being initiated. (ANI)