Shame for Kerala: US woman sexually assaulted in Kollam by serving alcohol; 2 held

A woman from the US was sexually assaulted in Karunagappally. The police nabbed two people in connection with the incident.

Kollam: A US woman was sexually assaulted in Karunagapally by two men. The woman who came to Vallikkavu Amrithapuri became the victim of the influence of alcohol. The two accused, Cheriyazheekal locals Nikhil and Jayan, were taken into custody by Karunagappally police.

The incident allegedly occurred two days ago when the accused approached the woman who was lounging on the beach close to the ashram. They offered her cigarettes and gradually became friends. They enticed her with the promise of a bottle of alcohol, but she refused to smoke, so they rode their bikes to a remote place.

The woman was taken to an empty house and sexually assaulted her after consuming alcohol. She had lost consciousness due to excessive drinking. Later, the woman reached the ashram and narrated the incident to the authorities, who then informed the police.

The Karunagapally police have recorded the statement of the woman.