BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed Telangana's Congress government, alleging it deceived farmers, youth, and women. He criticised CM Revanth Reddy over failed promises on crop procurement, Rythu Bharosa, and fee reimbursement for students.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, alleging that it had deceived farmers, students, youth, women and weaker sections, and asserted that people across the state were yearning for the return of former CM K Chandrashekar Rao's leadership.

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Addressing a meeting of key BRS party workers at Sathupalli in Khammam district, KTR said the only task left before the people was to "send the anti-people Congress government packing." He alleged that despite having three ministers from Khammam district holding powerful portfolios, the district had gained nothing under the present administration.

Allegations of Farmer Deception

KTR questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's stand on crop procurement and reminded him of his earlier promises as PCC president. "The Chief Minister now says Telangana can procure only as much crop as the Centre permits. If that is the case, why did he earlier promise to procure all crops and provide bonuses to farmers?" he asked. He further accused the government of failing farmers by delaying procurement, neglecting Rythu Bharosa and not ensuring the availability of fertilisers.

Highlighting the BRS government's record, KTR said KCR had deposited nearly Rs 73,000 crore as Rythu Bandhu investment support into the accounts of 72 lakh farmers. In contrast, he alleged, the present Chief Minister had made repeated visits to Delhi without bringing substantial benefits to the state.

Concerns for Students and Youth

The BRS leader also raised concerns over pending fee reimbursement dues and demanded the immediate release of funds to students. He accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil promises made to students and unemployed youth, resulting in widespread frustration.

Development and Welfare Initiatives Weakened

KTR alleged that the Congress government had weakened welfare and development initiatives launched during the BRS regime, including irrigation projects such as Seetharama. He claimed that while the previous government had laid a strong foundation for Telangana's growth over ten years, the current administration was reversing that progress.

Call to BRS Cadres

Referring to party organisation, KTR called upon BRS cadres to remain vigilant during the statewide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and ensure that no eligible voter's name was removed. He also urged party workers to make the upcoming digital membership drive a grand success.

Assuring full support to party activists, KTR said BRS workers were the foundation of every achievement of the party and promised to stand by them. "I will take responsibility for protecting every party worker like the apple of my eye," he said. (ANI)