'Shaktimaan' bike stunt on Noida roads lands 3 men in jail

A man from Noida named Vikas was filmed lying prone on a moving bike in a Shaktimaan-style stunt (an Indian superhero from the 1990s) that landed him in jail. Gaurav and Suraj's two friends, who recorded the video, were also imprisoned with him.

The Noida police department tweeted a short video of the stunt, followed by the three men's arrest.

The police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted, "Vikas, a young man doing dangerous stunts on a bike, and his two companions (Gaurav, Suraj) who made videos were arrested by the police station Sector-63 Noida, and the bike used in the stunt was seized."

Earlier, police arrested a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Noida for performing dangerous stunts for his social media followers.

The man attempted to imitate Ajay Devgn's famous entry scene from the film 'Golmaal,' which was a recreation of a stunt from the movie 'Phool Aur Kaante.'

