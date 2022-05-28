Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Shaktimaan' bike stunt on Noida roads lands 3 men in jail

    Noida police department tweeted a short video of the stunt, which was followed by the arrest of the three men.
     

    Noida, First Published May 28, 2022, 7:11 PM IST

    A man from Noida named Vikas was filmed lying prone on a moving bike in a Shaktimaan-style stunt (an Indian superhero from the 1990s) that landed him in jail. Gaurav and Suraj's two friends, who recorded the video, were also imprisoned with him.

    The police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted, "Vikas, a young man doing dangerous stunts on a bike, and his two companions (Gaurav, Suraj) who made videos were arrested by the police station Sector-63 Noida, and the bike used in the stunt was seized."

     

    Earlier, police arrested a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Noida for performing dangerous stunts for his social media followers.

    The man attempted to imitate Ajay Devgn's famous entry scene from the film 'Golmaal,' which was a recreation of a stunt from the movie 'Phool Aur Kaante.'

    Also Read: Dangerous stunt lands Mumbai riders in trouble; watch video

    Also Read: Watch: Biker doing wheelie stunt crashes with the tanker; video goes viral

    Also Read: Bike stunt with a hilarious twist goes viral; Watch video


     

