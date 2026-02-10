SFI members protested at Kerala University, clashing with police over the VC's alleged denial of a Rs 50 lakh budget for the Arts Festival. Students breached barricades and demanded funds and resolution for other pending allowances.

SFI Protests Over Festival Funds

Kerala University campus in Thiruvananthapuram witnessed chaotic scenes as Students Federation of India (SFI) members staged protests over the Vice Chancellor's decision to allegedly deny funds for conducting the University Arts Festival. The students marched to the University headquarters as part of a day-and-night protest launched yesterday, demanding resolution of multiple student concerns, including pending allowances.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The protestors are demanding that Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummel address their requests, including the immediate allocation of a Rs 50 lakh budget for the current university union to conduct a youth festival. Police and protestors clashed amidst heavy police deployment and entered the university building, which houses the offices of the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar. Despite police deploying water cannons against them, the protesters removed the police barricades and entered the university premises.

Protesters Breach Campus, Raise Demands

Workers of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), entered the campus and raised slogans against the authorities. They have also raised the issue of pending travel allowance (TA) for sports students, which has reportedly been delayed for several months.

Past Controversies on Campus

In June last year, there were protests over the display of the portrait of "Bharat Mata" holding a saffron flag at a university event, which was attended by the Governor Rajendra Arlekar. SFI and other student unions, including the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), protested, claiming it was an attempt to push a "Sangh Parivar" agenda on campus.