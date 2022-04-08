'Severe heatwave' in several parts of India till April 11, IMD warns health risks, suggests precautions

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, places like Rajasthan, Delhi, MP, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana and Punjab and other parts will witness heatwave to severe heatwave conditions till April 11 and the IMD has warned health hazards to vulnerable populations and suggested to tips to beat the heat.

Following the IMD's heatwave and severe heatwave conditions across India, many parts of Gujarat report scorching heat on Friday. Kutch reported the highest 45 degrees maximum temperature today, Delhi is likely to register 40 degrees on Friday.

Similarly, the IMD predicted 40 degree maximum temperature on Friday and predicted above 40 degrees on several parts. Maharashtra reported 7 deaths and 59 strokes due to heat waves in the last fortnight and as per the latest report, Akola area of the state reported 44 degrees maximum temperature.

"Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand during next 5 days," IMD tweeted.

Precautions:

The IMD also said that due to scorching summer, conditions like heat waves to severe heatwave, there could be moderate to severe health hazards and people like the aged, infants, and people with chronic conditions may be impacted if not taken care. It further added that people of regions which are hit by heatwave to 'severe heatwave' should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head with a piece of clothes or wear a cap, hat or umbrella. Some doctors also say that exposure to severe heat may also result in fever and urinary tract infection during this season. Hence it is advised to not to expose to hot sun for long hours and keep oneself well hydrated.

Hospitals see a spike in diarrhoea cases:

Due to water scarcity, village festivals and congregations during summer, cases of food poisoning are being reported that are leading to diarrhoea.

Dr Asha Benakappa, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research said, "The Out Patient Department across hospitals in Bengaluru itself sees about one-third of cases of summer-related health hazards. Out of 60 patients, 22 will have diarrhoea and it is due to summer. People are exposed to unhygienic food and unclean water during summer which results in health complications."