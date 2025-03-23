Shimmer and Shine: Malaika Arora's Party Dress Inspirations

Lifestyle
During an event, actress Malaika Arora was seen in a transparent silver skirt and crop jacket. This dress of hers is making her look half her age. Know about Malaika's shiny dress.
If you have a tall height and slim body, then even at the age of 50, you can wear a bodycon red dress like Malaika Arora. Choose a shiny dress with puff sleeves.
If you are fond of wearing short dresses, then you can recreate the look of Malaika's balloon sleeve blue short dress. You can carry high heels with such a dress.
The specialty of the transparent dress is that it is made of net from the bottom, while mirror work has been done on the top of the dress. You can shine by wearing such a dress.
The specialty of the shiny blue dress is its deep neck and pleated look. Malaika Arora's red lipstick is also looking very fashionable with the blue dress.
Malaika Arora has worn a sequin jacket with a velvet short dress. The contrast color of purple jacket and blue dress is also looking great.
