Get a Stylish Look with Earrings Like Kangana Ranaut

Lifestyle
Actress Kangana Ranaut is wearing beautiful jhumkas with a silk saree. If you also want a classic look like her, you can wear such jhumkas with silk and Banarasi sarees.
The beautiful actress Kangana Ranaut is carrying Chand Bali earrings on a simple saree. In this look, her earrings have added to her beauty.
In this picture, actress Kangana Ranaut is wearing heavy earrings. These pearl earrings are looking very beautiful and royal. You can wear such earrings with lehengas and sarees.
Kangana Ranaut is wearing gold jhumkas with a Kanjeevaram saree. She is looking very beautiful in it. If you also want to get such a look, then you can copy her style.
Kangana Ranaut is wearing Polki earrings with a new trend. Along with this, she has also worn a matching necklace. Which is giving a royal touch to her ethnic look.
Kangana Ranaut has also worn fancy earrings with a diamond necklace. This set of hers is giving a very great look. You can wear it with any color of lehenga and saree.
