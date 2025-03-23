Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Summer rains are likely to continue in Kerala on Sunday (Mar 23), prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for Malappuram and Wayanad districts. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), isolated areas in these districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period. The SDMA has also cautioned the public about the possibility of strong winds accompanying the showers.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across the remaining 12 districts of Kerala, although no specific alerts have been issued for those regions.

Foam Rain Raises Eyebrows in Thrissur

In an unusual incident yesterday, summer showers in Thrissur’s Venginissery area turned into what residents described as ‘foam rain.’ Along with light drizzles, white flakes resembling foam were seen falling from the sky, sparking concern among locals.

However, weather experts have reassured the public, explaining that such occurrences, while rare, are not necessarily alarming. They attribute the phenomenon to chemical residues in the atmosphere mixing with rainwater, particularly in areas with higher pollution levels. Marine algae releasing organic compounds that form foam and microorganisms from water bodies or soil are also cited as possible causes. Further studies are underway to determine the exact reason for the foam rain in Thrissur.

Widespread Damage Across Several Districts

Yesterday’s summer showers, accompanied by strong winds, caused significant damage in many parts of Kerala.

In Thrissur’s Kollimala, around 400 roof tiles were blown off St. Mary’s U.P. School during intense winds that struck around noon. Quick action by teachers, who moved the students to a nearby concrete building, helped avoid any injuries.

In Vettukatti, a tree was uprooted and fell onto the roof of Ancy’s house, causing extensive damage. Similar incidents were reported from various parts of the state, where trees were uprooted, damaging homes and farmland.

In Palakkad’s Muthuthala Puthenkavala area, fierce winds toppled an electric pole around 4 p.m., following heavy rainfall. A car was damaged when an uprooted coconut tree fell on it.

At Melmuri Muttippadi GMLP School in Malappuram, another coconut tree fell onto the school building. Luckily, the school was closed at the time, preventing a major disaster.

In Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, strong winds blew off the roof of Chavallur Pott Devsahayam Church near Kottamom.

In Kozhikode’s eastern high-range regions, including Kodancherry panchayat, heavy rains and gusty winds uprooted numerous trees and caused major disruptions to electricity supply.

The SDMA continues to advise residents to remain vigilant, especially in districts under alert, as the unpredictable summer weather pattern is expected to continue in the coming days.

