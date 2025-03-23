Indian Army facilitates return of mortal remains of 2 missing youths in Uri from POJK

Read Full Article

Indian Army successfully facilitated the return of the mortal remains of two youth who were reported missing on March 5, 25, from Uri Tehsil in Baramulla District, Jammu and Kashmir.

On March 5, 2025, the young boy and girl identified as Yasir Hussain Shah, Busgran, Uri and Asiya Bano, Kundi Barjala, Uri tragically drowned in the Jhelum River. District Administration sought assistance of the Indian Army which alongwith MARCOS responded proactively, launching an extensive search operation.

On March 20, 2025, sustained efforts of the Indian Army under challenging circumstances resulted in spotting of the body of the deceased male in the Jhelum River. The Rescue team, attempted to retrieve the mortal remains.

However, due to strong water currents, the body drifted across the Line of Control towards Chakothi sector of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

In a demonstration of humanitarian cooperation the Indian Army officials coordinated efforts to retrieve mortal remains. On March 22, 2025, the bodies of both missing youth were formally handed over by Pakistani officials to the Indian Army at the Kaman Aman Setu, Uri sector.

Following the handover, the remains were returned to their respective families for final rites. Bereaved families expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Army for their swift response and dedicated efforts in ensuring the dignified return of the mortal remains of their loved ones from POJK.

