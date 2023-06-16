Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 40 passengers injured after private bus rams into another in Kerala

    Over 40 passengers were injured when two private buses rammed into each other near Shoranur on Friday (June 16). The Palakkad-bound Raja Prabha and the Thrissur-bound Chirayath buses were involved in the accident.

    Several injured after private bus rams into another in Kerala
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Palakkad: The Palakkad-bound Raja Prabha and the Thrissur-bound Chirayath buses collided, inflicting injuries on 41 people on Friday near Shoranur in Palakkad district. The collision happened close to the Koonathara Ashadeepam bus stop. Two passengers suffered severe injuries.

    According to eyewitness accounts to Asianet News, speeding caused the unfortunate tragedy. In addition to the claim that the driver of the Chirayath bus, Sherif, consistently drives too fast, the bus attempted to pass a car. The bus driver has previously received warnings as well. The crash's impact threw many people to the ground. 

    47 persons have reportedly been admitted to the PK Das Hospital, one to the Shoranur Government Hospital, and a third person to the Valluvanad Hospital.
    Ottappalam Joint RTO C Mohanan told Asianet News that the Chirayath bus is responsible for the accident. The bus tried to overtake the bend of the road.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
