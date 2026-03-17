Two Indian LPG carriers safely reached Gujarat after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, but experts warn several Indian gas carriers remain stuck amid the escalating West Asia conflict and rising maritime risks.

Following the arrival of two India LPG carriers, 'Shivalik' and 'Nana Devi' in Gujarat after passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Former Member of National Shipping Board, Captain Sanjay Parashar on Tuesday estimated that several Indian-flagged gas carriers remain stuck in the region, highlighting the maritime transit difficulty amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Parashar, who served on the board from 2020 to 2022 and is a shipping company owner, said the arrival of the two loaded carriers is a "good thing" during the volatile situation, highlighting that such carriers should be coming regularly. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The ship Nanda Devi belongs to Shipping Corporation of India... The good thing is that two ships have come loaded at this time. Shivalik and the other ship are gas carriers, and both these ships have transited the Strait of Hormuz; these gas carriers should keep coming in every day. At this time, my own estimate is that at least eight to ten Indian-flagged gas carriers are still stuck in the Strait of Hormuz."

Scroll to load tweet…

Navigational Challenges and Iranian Control

Parashar also emphasised the challenges of navigating the route, noting the geopolitical complexities while stating that Iran maintains complete control over the passage. "This route is challenging because the ships that generally load in the Persian Gulf are either loaded in Saudi Arabia or Iran, and they come through the Strait of Hormuz. At present, the Strait of Hormuz is practically under Iranian control, and ships can cross if Iran wishes. There is a very small strip of water through which ships cross," he said.

Risks and Pressures on Seafarers

Highlighting the risks faced by seafarers during the transit, he noted that crews operate without weapons and follow government directions while navigating such sensitive waters. "The crew doesn't carry any arms or ammunition, and it is based only on faith that the Indian government says you bring the ship and we will bring it. It's a very challenging job with a lot of pressure from families and social media. There is coordination with the Indian Navy, embassies, and the Director General of Shipping, who monitors the entire movement," he said.

Successful Transit Boosts Morale

Parashar said the successful transit of the two vessels had boosted morale within the maritime community. "These two ships have boosted our morale. Both ships were with me in crew management before they were sold to SCI, and I know these ships very well. I know their capacity," he added.

Vessel Arrival Details

On Monday, Indian LPG carrier 'Shivalik', carrying about 40,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, reached Mundra Port in Gujarat. Of this, 20,000 MT will be unloaded at Mundra, while the remaining 26,000 MT is scheduled for Mangalore.

After that, 'Nanda Devi arrived at the Vadinar port in Gujarat's Jamnagar, carrying 46,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas for ship-to-ship transfer at the anchorage today.

Official Update on Indian Vessels

Meanwhile, Indian-flagged vessel, 'Jag Laadki', which sailed from the UAE, carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry said in an interministerial briefing on Monday.

The official said that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf area are safe and no incident has been reported in the last 24 hours. Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers.

West Asia Conflict Enters Third Week

Meanwhile, the West Asia conflict enters its third week. US and Israeli forces have continued to bombard Iran as Iranian counterattacks continue, with damage reported in several Israeli cities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)