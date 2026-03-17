'Nanda Devi', an Indian tanker carrying about 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), arrived in Gujarat early Tuesday morning after safely navigating the Strait Of Hormuz, making it the second LPG carrier arriving in India in two days.

After Indian LPG carrier 'Shivalik' reached India, another LPG tanker, 'Nanda Devi', carrying about 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, arrived at the Kandla Port in Gujarat on Tuesday, after safely navigating the Strait Of Hormuz.

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Chief Officer of Nanda Devi vessel said that the initiative was taken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Shipping Corporation of India, with the Indian and Iranian navies providing the necessary assistance to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

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On Saturday, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, had informed that Shivalik and Nanda Devi were expected to arrive on March 16 and March 17, respectively.

“All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no untoward incidents involving them have been reported over the last 24 hours. There were 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, situated to the west of the Strait of Hormuz. Among these, two vessels, the Shivalik and the Nanda Devi, Indian-flagged vessels, both LPG carriers, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz late last night/early this morning and are now proceeding towards India,” Sinha said.

Update on other Indian Vessels

This is the second LPG carrier that has arrived in India, successfully passing through the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, Indian LPG carrier 'Shivalik', carrying about 40,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, reached Mundra Port in Gujarat. Of this, 20,000 MT will be unloaded at Mundra, while the remaining 26,000 MT is scheduled for Mangalore.

The arrival of two vessels is expected to stabilise India’s LPG supply, addressing widespread fears of a shortage. Currently, several cities are experiencing long queues, while small business owner, including those running hotels, restaurants, and street shops—worry the scarcity could force them to shut down.

Meanwhile, the Indian-flagged vessel, 'Jag Laadki', which sailed from the UAE, carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India.