PM Modi celebrated Sri Sathya Sai Baba's birth centenary, calling 'Seva Parmo Dharmah' India's backbone. He lauded Sai Baba's focus on service, the free healthcare at his hospitals, and the success of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for girls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the principle of "Seva Parmo Dharmah" (service is the highest duty) has been the civilisational backbone of India for centuries, and Sri Sathya Sai Baba placed service at the very heart of human life. Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, PM Modi said that devotion without service, knowledge without compassion, and action without societal contribution hold no meaning.

Seva: The Heart of Human Life and India's Ethos

"All our diverse spiritual and philosophical traditions ultimately lead to this one ideal. Whether one walks the path of bhakti, gyaan or karma, each is connected to seva. What is bhakti without service to the divine present in all beings? What is Gyan if it does not awaken compassion for others? What is Karma if it is not the spirit of offering one's work as service to society?" asked PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that 'Seva Parmo Dharmah' is the guiding force that has empowered India through the centuries. "Seva Parmo Dharmah is the ethos that has sustained India through centuries of changes and challenges... Sri Sathya Sai Baba placed seva at the very heart of human life. He often said, Love all, serve all," PM Modi added.

Praise for Free Healthcare Services

Highlighting the healthcare at Sri Sathya Sai Hospitals, the Prime Minister said, "The poor families who visit Sri Sathya Sai Hospitals for the first time are stunned to find that there is no billing counter. Although treatment is free, patients and their families face no inconvenience."

Highlighting Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana's Success

He also pointed to the impact of the central government's Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, launched a decade ago to secure the future of girls. "Today, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts have been opened in the names of more than 20,000 daughters. This has ensured their education and a secure future. The Government of India launched the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 10 years ago, focusing on the education of daughters and ensuring their bright future. This is one of the highest interest rates in the country, offering our daughters the highest interest rate of 8.2%," PM Modi said.

"So far, accounts for more than four crore daughters have been opened under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and you will be pleased to know that more than Rs 3.25 lakh crore has been deposited in these bank accounts," PM Modi added.

Celebrations, Tributes, and Notable Attendees

Earlier on the occasion, PM Modi released a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life and teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

PM Modi was felicitated by Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu in Puttaparthi. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G Kishan Reddy were also present.

The celebrations included cultural dance performances and singing.

PM Modi also visited the holy shrine and 'Mahasamadhi' of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and offered his obeisance and paid respects. (ANI)

