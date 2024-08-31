'Serious concern of society, need faster verdicts': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata horror

Amid the outrage over the Kolkata rape-murder, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country needs faster verdicts in cases of crimes against women to ensure their safety.

Raising the issue of women’s safety for the third time in recent weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for prompt action against crimes targeting women and children. His strong statements come after protests against the rape and death of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, as well as the sexual exploitation of two four-year-old schoolgirls in Badlapur, near Mumbai. PM Modi addressed the National Conference of District Judiciary, stating that crimes against women and the protection of children are major problems in society.

“Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active. The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get,” he added.

PM Modi, at the Supreme Court event, also stressed that several steps have been initiated in the past 10 years to eliminate delays in delivering justice and to improve judicial infrastructure.

The country has been outraged by the Kolkata rape-murder case, which has led to the Prime Minister's comments on women's safety.

In response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's second letter to Prime Minister Modi on Friday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi reiterated her prior call for harsh punishment for horrible crimes including rape and rape-murder.

Modi said last week that atrocities against women are unforgivable and that those who commit them should not be spared. Speaking at the "Lakhpati Didi Sammelan" in Jalgaon, north Maharashtra, Modi stated that women's safety has to come first. "The nation's first concern is the protection of mothers, sisters, and daughters. I have brought up this matter from the Red Fort several times," he declared. Modi declared that he will inform all political parties and state governments about the immorality of crimes against women. He went on, "Whoever is guilty should not be spared."

Latest Videos