Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Serious concern of society, need faster verdicts': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata horror

    Amid the outrage over the Kolkata rape-murder, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country needs faster verdicts in cases of crimes against women to ensure their safety.

    Serious concern of society, need faster verdicts': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata horror gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Raising the issue of women’s safety for the third time in recent weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for prompt action against crimes targeting women and children. His strong statements come after protests against the rape and death of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, as well as the sexual exploitation of two four-year-old schoolgirls in Badlapur, near Mumbai. PM Modi addressed the National Conference of District Judiciary, stating that crimes against women and the protection of children are major problems in society.

    “Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active. The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get,” he added. 

    PM Modi, at the Supreme Court event, also stressed that several steps have been initiated in the past 10 years to eliminate delays in delivering justice and to improve judicial infrastructure.

    The country has been outraged by the Kolkata rape-murder case, which has led to the Prime Minister's comments on women's safety.

    In response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's second letter to Prime Minister Modi on Friday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi reiterated her prior call for harsh punishment for horrible crimes including rape and rape-murder.

    Modi said last week that atrocities against women are unforgivable and that those who commit them should not be spared. Speaking at the "Lakhpati Didi Sammelan" in Jalgaon, north Maharashtra, Modi stated that women's safety has to come first. "The nation's first concern is the protection of mothers, sisters, and daughters. I have brought up this matter from the Red Fort several times," he declared. Modi declared that he will inform all political parties and state governments about the immorality of crimes against women. He went on, "Whoever is guilty should not be spared."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dont mock Constitution Bar Council chairman Manan Mishra dig at Rahul Gandhi? 75 years of SC speech goes viral snt snt

    'Don't mock Constitution': Bar Council chairman's dig at Rahul Gandhi? 75 years of SC speech goes viral| WATCH

    NIA arrests key accused in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case at Bengaluru airport vkp

    BREAKING: NIA arrests key accused in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case at Bengaluru airport

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways to introduce 342 special trains on Mumbai-Konkan route vkp

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways to introduce 342 special trains on Mumbai-Konkan route

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-669 Aug 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-669 Aug 31 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to commemorate 75 years of Supreme Court of India (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to mark 75 years of Supreme Court of India, lauds its role in democracy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Can walking give you abs? Try these 7 proven tips to reduce belly fat RTM

    Can walking give you abs? Try these 7 proven tips to reduce belly fat

    Salt to Sugar: Foods and habit that increase heart attack risk RBA

    Salt to Sugar: Foods and habit that increase heart attack risk

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: 4 reasons why you should wait for latest model gcw

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: 4 reasons why you should wait for latest model

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: From host Nagarjuna to contestants, know who will earn more than the winner RA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: From host Nagarjuna to contestants, know who will earn more than the winner

    Kerala: Police book actors Edavela Babu, Sudheesh on complaints of misconduct, misbehaviour by junior artist dmn

    Kerala: Police book actors Edavela Babu, Sudheesh on complaints of misconduct, misbehaviour by junior artist

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon