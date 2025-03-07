Senior IFS officer dies by suicide in Delhi's Chanakyapuri; probe underway

A senior Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a building in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 7, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

New Delhi: A senior Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer reportedly died by suicide after jumping from a residential building in an MEA residential complex in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, police confirmed on Friday (Mar 07). According to officials, Jitendra Rawat had been experiencing distress for several days, though the exact cause behind the tragic incident remains uncertain.

Authorities were alerted about the incident early this morning and have since launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to the police, no suicide note has been recovered. At the time of the incident, only his mother was present at home. His wife and two children live in Dehradun.

Further details are awaited.

