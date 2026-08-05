In 2025, over 1 lakh senior citizens and 4.6 lakh women reported financial cyber fraud losses totaling Rs 7,769.63 crore, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha based on data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Over Rs 7,700 Crore Lost to Cyber Fraud

A total of 1,03,488 senior citizens and 4,63,114 women lodged financial cyber fraud complaints amounting to Rs 7,769.63 crore in 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar shared the information with the Upper House of Parliament based on inputs received from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) while responding through a written reply to a query of a parliamentarian. The MoS also shared data (available on the NCRP), which mentions that a total of 1,03,488 senior citizens filed financial fraud complaints of Rs 4,005.12 crore while 4,63,114 women lodged complaints of Rs 3,764.51 crore financial fraud during 2025.

State and Central Government Responsibilities

In further response to the query "whether the NCRP has assessed the proportion of cyber fraud victims who are senior citizens and women, and the quantum of losses suffered by these categories"; Bandi said police and public order are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. Accordingly, he said the states and Union Territories (UTs) are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrime.

The MoS also stated that the central government, through the MHA, supplements the efforts of states and UTs by providing policy guidance, technological support, capacity-building assistance, and financial resources to strengthen cybercrime management and enforcement capabilities.

Cybercrime Reporting Infrastructure

He said the NCRP has been launched as a part of the I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre)-- an attached office of the MHA established in the national capital-- to enable the public to report incidents pertaining to all types of cyber crimes, with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children. The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) under I4C was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by fraudsters. (ANI)