YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy slammed the Naidu govt for a sharp fall in tobacco prices in Andhra Pradesh. He alleged prices dropped by over Rs 75/kg compared to the YSRCP regime, accusing the government of colluding with companies and failing farmers.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that tobacco farmers in the state were suffering losses due to a sharp decline in crop prices under the Chandrababu Naidu-led government. After interacting with tobacco farmers in East Godavari district, Reddy told reporters that the average tobacco price in the state had fallen significantly compared to the previous YSRCP regime.

Jagan Alleges Price Crash, Government-Company Collusion

"In 2023-24, during the last year of the YSRCP regime, the average rate across the southern and northern spheres in the state was Rs 289/kg, whereas today, the combined average rate in the state has fallen to Rs 214/kg...over these two years, production costs and cultivation rates have gone up, yet the prices at which farmers are selling have crashed by over Rs 75/kg compared to the purchase rates during those years," he said. The YSRCP chief accused the Naidu government of failing to protect farmers' interests and alleged that the administration was "hand in glove with companies" during procurement. "Chandrababu Naidu's regime is packed with lies and hand in glove with the companies, intentionally ensuring rates fall so he and his associates benefit during procurement. The Rs 20/kg subsidy announced by the government a week ago provides no benefit and puts farmers at a further loss...Chandrababu Naidu claims farmers will get 0% interest on loans up to Rs 50,000, but during the YSRCP regime, 0% interest was given on loans up to Rs 1 lakh...in Andhra Pradesh today, no farmer is happy, and every crop is suffering from unviable prices," Reddy added.

Demand for Intervention and Support

The YSRCP chief also referred to the alleged suicide of a tobacco farmer, claiming the government had failed to respond or extend support to the bereaved family. Demanding immediate intervention, Jagan urged the state government to bring back Markfed into tobacco procurement, warning that prices could fall further once buyers shift to Karnataka auctions. He also alleged that farmers across sectors, including paddy, banana and pulses, were not receiving remunerative prices under the present government.

YSRCP Details Further Allegations

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Party General Secretary MVS Nagi Reddy said the tobacco farmers who had earlier called on Reddy have urged him to visit the auction platform to know firsthand their plight. According to the YSRCP, Tobacco prices are falling down despite Chandrababu telling and tweeting about low bids- no bids and said that tobacco should not be bought for less than Rs 200. The average price of tobacco is now at Rs 186.90 per kg. The YSRCP alleged that the Tobacco Board, which was supposed to upload the data of the auction on quantity, price, and rejections, has now stopped for the past ten days, which is further troubling the farmers due to lack of information, and farmers are on dharna, yet there is no response from the government.

YSRCP said that as a responsible opposition party it will highlight the farmers' issues based on authentic data, and alleged that Union Minister Pemmasani has made tall claims about giving subsidy to farmers, but has no comprehension.

Claims on Interest Rates and Subsidies

According to the YSRCP, the Centre has announced for a long time about 4 per cent interest on agriculture loans, and YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced zero per cent interest to farmers. The party further claimed that Tobacco farmers are losing Rs 50 per kg, while the Union Minister's announcement will not provide any relief to the farmers. (ANI)