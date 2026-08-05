The Jharkhand government initiated talks with students protesting exam irregularities, inviting a delegation to meet CM Hemant Soren. Officials conveyed the offer, but the protesting aspirants sought time to deliberate before taking a decision.

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday initiated talks with students protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) and other competitive examinations, with senior officials inviting a five-member delegation to meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumar Rajat and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dhananjay Kumar reached the protest site and conveyed the government's invitation for discussions at the Chief Minister's residence.

Speaking to reporters, SDM Rajat said, "They (protesting aspirants) have sought some time. They have been given the same. They will then tell us. We will continue to be here..." However, the protesting aspirants said any discussion with the Chief Minister would be held only among students and sought two hours to deliberate on the government's proposal before taking a decision.

Government Responds to Protests

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government is open to talks with students protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. He also assured that their demands would be considered seriously.

Speaking to the media, the Jharkhand CM said, "...Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move forward towards a concrete resolution...I have not spoken with the Home Minister yet, but if the need arises, I will discuss the matter with him."

"The government's doors are open to everyone. Anyone who has demands can come forward and present their concerns. We are already aware of the issues to some extent, and if they present their views, the government will certainly consider them seriously," he further said.

JMM Extends Support

Meanwhile, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) extended support to the protesting aspirants and said the government would soon take steps to address their concerns.

"JMM stands with aspirants in their protest...we know their demands. Government is will form a high-level committee in one or two days. Examplary actions are going to be taken in 2-3 days on the basis of evidence," Pandey said.

Protest Background and Demands

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

The protesters demand the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies. (ANI)